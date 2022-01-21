Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the new Note and Samsung confirms announcement

On Thursday night (20th), Samsung confirmed that it will hold an event Unpacked in February. In an editorial — with many clues — signed by TM Roh, president of the company’s mobile division, the end of the Galaxy Note line of cell phones was implied. With this, it is expected that functions such as the S Pen will reach the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The specific date, although not confirmed, could be the 8th of the next month, as suggested by the website. DDaily.

The information released today corroborates the rumors released in recent months. They suggest that the Ultra version of the Galaxy S22 line does indeed bring support and a space dedicated to the S Pen, just like in the Galaxy Note line. In 2021, Samsung released the S21 with stylus support but no dedicated space, and it didn’t release a new Note.

“We know many of you were surprised when Samsung didn’t release a new Galaxy Note last year,” wrote Roh. While he didn’t go into much detail, he did point out the “creativity and efficiency” of the line, gaming and productivity specialties, as well as the S Pen, saying that “we haven’t forgotten about those experiences you love.”

According to the executive, the next generation of the Galaxy S line will be “remarkable” (or “noteworthy”, in English). “In the February 2022 Unpacked, we will present the most remarkable S-series device we’ve ever created”, says the publication. Roh also mentions that the next Galaxy S brings together the company’s best experiences. “on a definitive device“. In the US, it is already possible to enter the list for the “pre-purchase” of the device before the announcement.

More details about the Galaxy S22

Several images of the alleged Galaxy S22 Ultra have already been released and multiple sources show it with a space dedicated to the smart pen. The accessory, one of the main points of the Note line, should add improvements and new features in the new generation.

Also according to rumors, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should bring a look, in fact, similar to that found in the Galaxy Note. At the rear, a new camera scheme can be adopted, without any kind of “frame”. It is also expected to bring the Exynos 200 chipset, recently announced and which promises to bring console quality to mobile games.

Alleged Galaxy S22 Ultra is featured in leaked images.

In Brazil, the cell phone was approved by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and should not have a charger by default in the box. However, the company may adopt the strategy of providing the accessory later to buyers, as it did with the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.