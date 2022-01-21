Gasoline exceeds R$7 in some states: see updated values

Supply is getting more and more expensive. There is nowhere else to run, since in all Brazilian cities the price of fuel is constantly rising. For the concern of drivers, a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows that the average price of gasoline is R$7.

With each new trip to gas stations, drivers are surprised by yet another increase. This week, for example, another readjustment reached the pumps.

Gasoline Price

According to the ANP survey, the most expensive price of gasoline was found in Angra dos Reis at an average price of R$7.89.

The values ​​are also high in the case of ethanol and diesel. The ANP survey was carried out between the 9th and 15th of January. Since then, more adjustments have been made to the pumps. Therefore, drivers can find values ​​even higher than the national average of the survey.

See below the list of gasoline prices according to ANP data in the first 15 days of January:

Acre – BRL 6,994

Alagoas – BRL 6,524

Amapá – BRL 5.859

Amazonas – BRL 6.59

Bahia – BRL 6,791

Ceará – BRL 6,586

Federal District – BRL 6,827

Espírito Santo – BRL 6,746

Goiás – BRL 6,923

Maranhão – BRL 6.39

Mato Grosso – BRL 6,526

Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 6,489

Minas Gerais – R$ 6,938

Pará – BRL 6.73

Paraíba – BRL 6,486

Paraná – BRL 6,335

Pernambuco – BRL 6.59

Piauí – BRL 6,794

Rio de Janeiro – BRL 7,136

Rio Grande do Norte – BRL 6,962

Rio Grande do Sul – BRL 6,509

Rondônia -R$ 6,719

Roraima R$- 6,408

Santa Catarina BRL – 6,505

São Paulo – BRL 6,339

Sergipe – BRL 6.65

Tocantins – BRL 6,848

According to the ANP, the survey was carried out at 18,000 gas stations in Brazil. The price of fuels, especially gasoline, should undergo further readjustments in the coming months. Mainly with the end of the ICMS freeze, which will once again be considered in the price calculation as of February 1st.