Germany wants to call 400,000 qualified immigrants for jobs in the country

In an interview, the leader of the country’s liberal party said that a shortage of workers has dramatically slowed the economy in recent years.

The leader of the Liberal Party of Germany, Christian Duerr, who has been part of the coalition of the new government of the European country since the end of 2021, said in an interview with the magazine WirtschaftsWoche last Thursday, 20, that the nation intends to recruit hundreds of thousands of immigrants qualified to live in the country in the coming years. According to Duerr, the lack of workers in the country has become a serious issue that “dramatically slows down the economy”. “We will only be able to deal with the problem of our aging workforce with a modern immigration policy. We have to reach the mark of 400 thousand skilled workers as soon as possible”, he said. Like other European nations, Germany has a low birth rate and an aging population, which places a drastic burden on the public pension system. The country’s Economic Institute estimates the European nation’s workforce is expected to shrink by 300,000 this year, with more older workers retiring and fewer young people entering the workforce. If the numbers continue like this, in 2029, the “hole” of workers in the country will be 650 thousand. In addition to attracting foreigners, the government of Olaf Scholz also determined other tricks to make working in the country more interesting. One of the first measures of the current chancellor was to increase the minimum wage to €12 per hour (equivalent to R$73).