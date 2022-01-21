Gil do Vigor renews contract with Globo. Know details

There will be people in TV Globo for a while longer, Gil do Vigor renewed his relationship with the station and already has projects in place for the future. “Today is a very special day for me. Everything I have experienced at Globo has broadened my horizons and I am grateful to be able to contribute with my knowledge of the country. Seeing my voice reach further is a great strength, a dream that I fulfill and that now extends further. We will be in effect”, said the economist.

In addition to the renewal, Gil will continue his studies in the doctorate (PhD) in economics at the University of California, contradicting some speculations that indicated the abandonment of studies. Yesterday, the influencer indicated on social media that he would clarify some fake news regarding his name: “Tomorrow in the feed at 12 o’clock there’s news and time to clarify some fake news going around. And about the person who created that fake, get ready!”

Gil do Vigor Ex-BBB21 will stay on TV Globo screens for a little longerReproduction / Instagram Neymar and Gil do Vigor Gil do Vigor spent his New Year’s Eve with Neymar and other celebritiesreproduction Gil do Vigor, Jacira Santana and Ana Maria Braga Gil do Vigor, Jacira Santana and Ana Maria BragaReproduction / Instagram Gil do Vigor Gil do Vigor was a success in 2021Reproduction / Instagram Gil do Vigor Even so, he will continue to do his PhD in the United States.Reproduction / Instagram 0

Gil currently presents the painting Tá Lascado, in the program Mais Você, by Ana Maria Braga. The economist brings popular economics topics and tips to viewers. The picture was very successful last year, motivating the broadcaster to renew the bond with the ex-BBB21.

