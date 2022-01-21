Girl survives -11°C after sleeping cuddled with a stray dog

A 10-year-old girl managed to survive a freezing -11°C night in Russia after clinging to a stray dog for warmth.
Vika Z was found by police and volunteers with multiple frostbite hugging the animal that saved her life.
She had gotten lost half a mile from her home on her way back from her school in Uglegorsk, on Russia’s largest island, Sakhalin.
The blizzard that hit the city was over 2 feet deep. In some places there were mounds that covered the first floor of some houses, the Daily Mail reported.
Vika had left school at 1 pm and was found only the next morning at 8:45 am, more than 40 people were also needed in the search.
When found, she said she was ‘hugging a cute dog to keep warm’.
Vika and the puppy were lying close together on a mattress, which had been placed for stray dogs, under a porch.
“She was taken straight to the hospital and found to have minor burns,” a local source said.
Olesya Voznyuk, an official at the Investigation Committee, explained that the girl was very fond of animals and that she used to play with the local dogs all the time.
“She went to feed these dogs after school and then got caught in the snowstorm and high winds,” he said.
More relaxed, her mother Tatyana met Vika at the hospital and, luckily, the girl can return home the same day.
The puppy who saved Vika’s life is currently missing, but when he is found he will receive a tribute for his attitude.
A 21-year-old almost graduated journalist, completely in love with football and animals. She’s one of those people who can’t see a dog or cat on the street who already wants to cuddle… The curious type, she likes to tell good stories and warm the hearts of her readers. A little indecisive about the titles of the subjects, I confess, but dedicated to the point of always trying to choose the best words. Pleasure, I’m Letícia Michele Schneider, currently a resident of Passo Fundo (RS), I have the dream of leaving the world a little better and maybe one day be on the edge of the lawn interviewing the players of the Grenal duo.