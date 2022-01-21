Girl survives -11°C after sleeping cuddled with a stray dog

A 10-year-old girl managed to survive a freezing -11°C night in Russia after clinging to a stray dog ​​for warmth.

Vika Z was found by police and volunteers with multiple frostbite hugging the animal that saved her life.

Vika is sitting in a dress (Photo: publicity)

She had gotten lost half a mile from her home on her way back from her school in Uglegorsk, on Russia’s largest island, Sakhalin.

The blizzard that hit the city was over 2 feet deep. In some places there were mounds that covered the first floor of some houses, the Daily Mail reported.

The city of Uglegorsk is covered in snow (Photo: Publicity)

Vika had left school at 1 pm and was found only the next morning at 8:45 am, more than 40 people were also needed in the search.

When found, she said she was ‘hugging a cute dog to keep warm’.

Vika and the puppy were lying close together on a mattress, which had been placed for stray dogs, under a porch.

“She was taken straight to the hospital and found to have minor burns,” a local source said.

The ten-year-old girl is looking at the photo (Photo: publicity)

Olesya Voznyuk, an official at the Investigation Committee, explained that the girl was very fond of animals and that she used to play with the local dogs all the time.

“She went to feed these dogs after school and then got caught in the snowstorm and high winds,” he said.

More relaxed, her mother Tatyana met Vika at the hospital and, luckily, the girl can return home the same day.

Vika is next to her mother Tatyana (Photo: publicity)

The puppy who saved Vika’s life is currently missing, but when he is found he will receive a tribute for his attitude.