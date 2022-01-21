God of War mod leaves Kratos with gigantic mouth and eyes

God of War has finally made its debut on PC, much to the delight of those eager who haven’t had a chance to play it yet — and the modder community as well. The first changes in the game have already started to appear on the networks and one of them leaves Kratos with a gigantic mouth and eyes.

The mod is a bit reminiscent of those facial distortions on 500% of characters from Resident Evil 2 Remake, in which Leon and Claire both look hilarious. The video of the god of war with the giant eyes was posted on Twitter by the modder “Speclizer” and soon spread.

Big eyes and big mouth.

This is just the beginning of a flurry of mods that could emerge in the coming days for God of War on PC. Even Cory Barlog, game director in Santa Monica, joined in the fun and swapped his Twitter cover for an art from the game, but with CJ (from GTA San Andreas) and the dinosaur Barney in place of Kratos and Atreus.

Steam registers nearly 75,000 concurrent players in God of War for PC

The PC port of God of War arrived with both feet in the door and was once regarded as one of the biggest PlayStation releases on the platform. In a short time of debut, Steam recorded a peak of 75,000 concurrent players. Know more!