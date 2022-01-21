“Gold inside the head”: bald men face a wave of macabre murders in Mozambique

Bald people are killed in macabre rituals, as police officers told The Guardian. Crime volume starts to worry

A wave of murders in Mozambique has alerted the authorities and the local population, especially for the nefarious reason. Bald men are being murdered and beheaded in macabre rituals. The victims’ heads are sold because, according to local belief, there would be gold.

The case exploded after the report that a man was decapitated by criminals, whose aim was to sell the head to a client in Mali. The transaction just didn’t happen because the police found out and interceded, but the client managed to escape. The matter became the subject of an article by the BBC, which had already reported the practice in a 2017 report.

The killers dropped their heads and now the local police are investigating the macabre case. As well as the action of followers of followers of the belief that there is gold inside bald heads. And the incidence of such crimes is already known to be increasing, with at least five other cases reported recently.

This is superstition, encouraged by local sorcerers. According to testimonies by investigators to the BBC, they claim the existence of the precious metal, but use their heads with other intentions. There’s as much gold there as a hair.