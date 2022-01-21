Government allows entry of travelers from five African countries – News

The federal government lifted restrictions on passengers from five South African countries — Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The ordinance, which follows the guidelines of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), was published in the Official Gazette this Friday (21).

Repealed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the measure not only prohibited international flights to or from African countries, but also established specific protocols for cargo flights. The new text, however, maintains all the criteria for entry into Brazil via air transport, such as the presentation of a negative test for Covid-19 and proof of vaccination.

The restrictions were adopted in December after the emergence of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19. Interministerial Ordinance No. 663, of December 20, 2021, is signed by the ministers of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira; Health, Marcelo Queiroga; Justice and Public Security, Antônio Ramirez Lorenzo (substitute); and Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio Cunha Filho (substitute).

Anvisa recommendation

On January 7, Anvisa had already issued a note that recommended the release of passengers coming from countries in Africa, the continent where the Ômicron variant was identified for the first time, provided that the guidelines defined for other travelers of international origin are met. .

The new orientation was being evaluated by the Ministries of Health, Justice and Infrastructure, under the coordination of the Civil House.