government criticizes owner of Chiron who reached 414 km/h

The German Transport Ministry criticized Czech millionaire Radim Passer for speeding his Bugatti Chiron on a stretch of the A2 Autobahn and reaching 414 km/h.

Passer broke his own record with the Chiron when he reached that mark, having reached 408 km/h recently.

The section between Berlin and Hannover was chosen because it has a 10 km straight that allows the Chiron to exceed 400 km/h.

The state body’s statement was that “safety was the priority, but the circumstances had to be safe.”

In the same statement, the German ministry said it “rejects any behavior in traffic that endangers the lives of other drivers”.

“All drivers on the road must comply with the rules of the road regulation,” he added.

In Germany, the traffic law dictates the following: “any person participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, put in danger, hindered or disturbed more than is unavoidable in the circumstances”.

Regarding the Bugatti Chiron’s high speed, the German ministry recommends that drivers “drive only at the speed where the vehicle is continuously under control”.

Radim Passer, is considered the 33rd richest person in the Czech Republic with a net worth of 308 million dollars.

Passer owns a Lamborghini Aventador, a Bentley Mulsanne, a Porsche 911 and the famous blue VBugatti Chiron.

He wrote after conquering the new mark: “we thank God for the safety and good circumstances, as we managed to reach the speed of 414 km/h!”

The issue of the mark reached by Passer leads to another, the absence of a speed limit on sections of the Autobahn.

Discussion about this feature of the AutoBahn has recently opened up, with German congressmen wanting to impose a limit of 130 km/h.

With 7,640 km without speed limits, the Autobahn still has a recommendation of 130 km/h for another 18,615 km. However, as this is just a recommendation, walking uphill is not a fine.

