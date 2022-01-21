Government launches Advance in Economic Development program to inject up to R$ 600 million in projects

To boost the development of Rio Grande do Sul, the state government launched this Thursday (20/1), at Palácio Piratini, the program Advance in Economic Development – ​​Zero Interest Program. With the initiative, R$ 100 million of State resources will be made available in the form of interest subsidies in credit operations for individual micro-entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises and small businesses. The program will make it possible for up to R$ 600 million to be financed by Badesul Desenvolvimento SA – Agência de Fomento and by the Regional Development Bank of the Far South (BRDE), with interest paid by the State.

The announcement was made by Governor Eduardo Leite and Secretary of Economic Development, Edson Brum. The governor highlighted that, with this contribution, the Advance program has already allocated the historical volume of more than R$ 4.7 billion in investment in various areas.

“Economic development is impacted by investment in all these areas, because when we invest in safety, roads and education, for example, we are also generating development. But we now have a specific resource, through this program led by our Secretariat for Economic Development, which will focus on supporting entrepreneurs, especially small ones, who need support the most, and help leverage their growth. Our people are oriented towards entrepreneurship and we are making progress towards being an increasingly welcoming State and a partner for those who undertake and generate employment, income and development”, said Leite.

The objective is to strengthen and encourage enterprises to resume growth through the injection of resources with zero interest and reduction of bureaucracy in hiring. The expectation is that up to 23 thousand operations can be carried out, 20% of them preferably destined for individual microentrepreneurs (MEI).

Also during the event, protocols of intentions and contracts of the State Industrial Development Program were signed (Proedi) and Fundopem[FundOperationCompanyoftheStateofRioGrandedoSul(Fundopem)inadditiontothedecreeestablishingtheJuroZeroprogram[FundoOperaçãoEmpresadoEstadodoRioGrandedoSul(Fundopem)alémdodecretoqueinstituioprogramaJuroZero

Limits on amounts and deadlines for grace and payment





The limits per operation are subject to credit and guarantees analysis, as required by financial institutions. A partnership with Sebrae allowed the contribution of R$ 10 million to RS Garanti – Associação Garantidora de Crédito, to allow companies that do not meet the bank’s criteria to access funds by offering a letter of guarantee. With the contribution to the guarantee fund, companies will be able to contract guarantees of up to R$ 80 million. In case of default, interest on late installments will be the responsibility of the borrower.

Secretary Edson Brum highlighted the importance of looking at small businesses, which is the program’s proposal. “We take care of medium and large entrepreneurs through Proedi and Fundopem, so now the Juro Zero program will take care of those who have a smaller business in size, but giant in importance, because the largest number of jobs generated in the state is given by MEIs , by Simples and small companies. That’s why the importance of this contribution to pay the interest of the R$ 600 million in loans that can reach all municipalities, irrigating the local economy that can maintain and generate more jobs”, explained Brum.

Entrepreneurs who join the Juro Zero program will also have the opportunity to receive consultancy and training from Sebrae. The institution will offer follow-up to projects with content and strategic information for the conscious taking of credit, with the objective of reducing the risk of default and increasing the financial sustainability of the business.

Access to the program will be available from February 1st, when Badesul, BRDE and the accredited network will begin to receive requests for operations. For financing with Badesul, the entrepreneur can apply directly to the bank. In the case of BRDE, the service will be carried out through the accredited credit unions (Sicredi, Sicoop, Cresol), which will register the requests, verify the necessary documentation for the release of operations and guide the companies.

During the ceremony, Governor Eduardo Leite and Secretary Edson Brum presented a balance of government actions between 2019 and 2021 for economic development and the results achieved. The 159 thousand new formal jobs created in Rio Grande do Sul in 2021 and the 12.2% increase in the Gaucho Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from January to September 2021, compared to the previous year, were some of the highlights.

