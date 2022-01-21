Government negotiates proposal to reduce fuel prices, says newspaper

President Jair Bolsonaro discusses with parliamentarians the preparation of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) to reduce the price of fuel and electricity, according to a report published this Thursday (20) by the website of the newspaper O Globo.

The high cost of these products has weighed on the country’s official inflation. The IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) rose 10.06% in 2021. This is the highest rate accumulated in the year since 2015, when it was 10.67%, and exceeded the target of 3.75% defined by the CMN (National Monetary Council) for last year, whose ceiling was 5.25%.

The 2021 result was mainly influenced by the Transport group, with a 47.49% increase in gasoline in the period and a 62.23% increase in the price of ethanol. In the Housing group, the main contribution (0.98 pp) came from electricity (21.21%).

According to the newspaper report, which cites people participating in the discussion with the Planalto, the PEC that is being designed provides for at least two mechanisms: one that authorizes the federal government in times of crisis to temporarily reduce or even zero taxes on gasoline , diesel and electricity; and another that foresees the creation of a fund to alleviate the pressure generated by a rise in prices.

THE InfoMoney contacted the office of the Palácio do Planalto to confirm the discussion of the PEC between the government and parliamentarians, but until the publication of this report, he still had not received a response.

Last night, President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview with the program Pingo nos Is, on Jovem Pan radio, that he will present a proposal with the objective of reducing the price of fuel on his return from the recess of Congress, at the beginning of next month. , highlighting that the initiative is practically ready.

“I recognize the inflation of food, I recognize the rise in fuel, I talk about why. Off the air, there was talk of a proposal that we could send to Congress that deals with fuel, yes, there is this proposal, I don’t want to go into detail, it will be presented at the beginning of the year and we are trying to reduce the tax burden, often to be forced to find an alternative source, you can’t just reduce it from there and we’re doing what we can,” he said.

The president spoke twice about the matter, but did not give details. “Another measure, I don’t want to announce it here, because it hasn’t been concluded yet, as the Congress is not working, I don’t want to present it, it has to do with fuel in Brazil”, he reinforced.

Amid the rise in fuel prices, last year, the government sent a proposal to Congress to change the form of taxation of ICMS, a state tax, which is levied on the input.

The proposal was even approved, with modifications, by the Chamber of Deputies, but it got stuck in the Senate after complaints from governors fearful of losing revenue.

Bolsonaro has said that ICMS is the great villain for the high price of fuel. ICMS is one of the components of the final price of fuels in Brazil. Petrobras follows a rule that takes into account the variation of the exchange rate and international oil prices in the formation of prices in the country.

*With Reuters

