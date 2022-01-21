Government of SP admits that state data on Covid-19 cases are out of date and sets a technical meeting to review numbers | São Paulo

The recognition that there are problems in state statistics was made by the director of the Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE), Tatiana Lang, in an exclusive interview with g1.

The director of state surveillance also stated that technicians from the Health area will meet next Monday (24) to try to resolve discrepancies between state and municipal data, especially in the capital.

According to Lang, a change in the São Paulo City Hall database would have meant that state technicians could not “see” a part of the cases that are entered by the City Hall.

Last week, the state ministry said that the divergence occurred because the city hall was not following the Ministry of Health criteria for classifying cases, which was contested by the municipality.

On Thursday, Lang listed other hypotheses for the discrepancy, including the continuing impact of the Ministry of Health’s data blackout, delays in data entry by other municipalities, and duplication of records in the databases (read more about each hypothesis below).

Between January 1st and 19th, the city of São Paulo notified 96,932 Covid-19 cases. The São Paulo government had 67,413 cases reported throughout the state, in the same period, according to a table from the Health Department, which uses the same systems as the city hall of the capital to obtain data.

The comparison was made by g1 using data from the Sivep-Gripe and e-SUS Notifica systems, according to the extraction available on the official websites of the Municipal Health Department of the capital and the State Department of Health.

Researchers said the authorities need to clarify why the capital has more records than the state, since the numbers are recorded on the same platforms.

Even considering only the cases confirmed by the São Paulo City Hall by laboratory criteria, that is, only the records with positive tests for Covid, the capital surpasses state in number of cases.

There were 82,180 cases confirmed by laboratory criteria in the capital, between January 1st and 19th. The number is greater than the state’s confirmed cases by all possible criteria. (laboratory, clinical, clinical-imaging, etc).

The comparison that uses only cases confirmed by laboratory examination in the “Criteria” field reduces the implication of eventual reclassifications made by the municipality. This is because the prefecture reclassifies cases in another field, called “Final Classification of Covid-19 with reclassification from the results of laboratory tests and signs and symptoms”.

Assumptions for discrepancy

in conversation with the g1 on Thursday, the director of state surveillance acknowledged that the data for the state of São Paulo are “compromised” when she commented that “there are several factors that lead to a common denominator”.

Asked if the common denominator in question would be the fact that the data are still out of date, Tatiana Lang replied: “Yes, that’s why we take into account the data from the Covid Census [sistema estadual] of hospitalization in ICU and ward for the decision-making that we are having at the moment”.

According to the server, the problem “is not just the fault of the municipality” nor is it just the fault of the state. That is why, on Monday, a technical technology team will meet to “re-evaluate these scripts” together with technicians from the capital.

“That’s the only way I’ll be able to give you a more concrete position,” added Lang.

Several hypotheses were raised by the director to justify the lag in state data.

One of them was a possible delay in entering data by other municipalities, in addition to the São Paulo City Hall.

“In the other 644 municipalities that make up our state, many of the municipalities have [de casos confirmados de Covid] stops to type inside the system, and we can’t really see that data,” Lang said.

Another factor pointed out by the server was the possibility of having duplicate records in the bases of the city hall of the capital. However, the municipal administration has already reported that it excludes duplicate data between systems and also cleans the data that is published.

Finally, a hypothesis cited by the server is that the blackout of data from the Ministry of Health is still impacting state data. Despite this, the state Health Department reported to the press problems caused by the blackout only between December 11 and 31, 2021 – that is, for more than 20 days the ministry has not reported difficulties caused by the ministry’s failures.

Decrease in the proportion of SP

In addition to notifying fewer cases than the capital, the state also registered, in January, proportionally fewer new cases of Covid-19 than it was doing before the Ministry of Health’s data blackout.

The same did not occur with other populous states.. The drop in proportion gives evidence that the data currently released by the state does not show all cases of Covid registered in the SUS systems.

The only other state in which the same divergence was verified, among the six most populous in the country, is Bahia, which admitted problems in extracting data of the ministry’s systems in an epidemiological bulletin.

Other indicators such as an increase in hospitalizations, waiting lines in hospitals and high demand for Covid tests also indicate that the state faces a new explosion of contamination.