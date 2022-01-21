Government of SP admits that state data on Covid-19 cases are outdated

The São Paulo State Health Department admitted this Thursday (20) that state data on new cases of Covid-19 are out of date. In an interview with G1, the director of the Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE), Tatiana Lang, acknowledged that there are problems with state statistics.

The state has been reporting a smaller number of cases in the bulletins than those published by city halls. Between January 1st and 19th, for example, the municipality of São Paulo alone reported 96,932 cases of Covid-19. The São Paulo government had 67,413 reported cases throughout the state in the same period.

According to the director of state surveillance, health technicians will meet next Monday (24) to try to resolve discrepancies between data from the state and municipalities.

Lang also listed some of the hypotheses for the discrepancy, such as the impact of the blackout of data from the Ministry of Health, delays in entering data by other municipalities, and duplication of records in the databases.

For researchers, authorities need to clarify why the capital has more records than the state, since the numbers are recorded on the same platforms.

