Government of SP begins to apply CoronaVac vaccine in children after Anvisa release and discloses new calendar | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo started applying the CoronaVac vaccine in children this Thursday (20) and updated the calendar childhood vaccination (see dates below).

The use of the immunizer against Covid-19, produced by the Chinese laboratory Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute, was approved for the age group from 6 to 17 years old by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in the early afternoon.

SP government rules out adverse reaction in 10-year-old girl who took Covid vaccine

Caetano de Jesus Moreira Graça, 9 years old, was the first to receive the vaccine, in a symbolic event held at a state school in the capital of São Paulo. One hundred children will be vaccinated at the Brigadeiro Faria Lima State School, in the West Zone of the capital, this Thursday.

With the approval of the vaccine, the state childhood vaccination calendar was updated to also include children without comorbidities. Prior to the approval of CoronaVac for children, the state of São Paulo restricted immunization only to children with comorbidities, quilombolas and indigenous people.

See the new state schedule of childhood vaccination against Covid:



From 01/20 to 01/30 – Children aged 9 to 11 years without comorbidities.

– Children aged 9 to 11 years without comorbidities. From 01/31 to 02/10 – Children aged 5 to 8 years without comorbidities.

– Children aged 5 to 8 years without comorbidities. Since 01/14 – Children aged 5 to 11 with comorbidities, indigenous or quilombola.

Although the state government says that the vaccination of children with comorbidities started this Thursday (20), the coordinator of the State Immunization Plan (PEI), Regiane de Paula, acknowledged that the municipalities have not yet received extra doses of CoronaVac to vaccinate this public. According to her, the cities have a period of 24 hours to start the campaign.

The municipal secretary of Health of the city of São Paulo, Edson Aparecido, told TV Globo that the doses will be distributed to the health units on Friday (21), and that the vaccination of children with CoronaVac in the capital should start on Saturday (22).

2 of 6 Caetano de Jesus Moreira Graça, 9 years old, receives Coronavac vaccine this Thursday (20). — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Caetano de Jesus Moreira Graça, 9 years old, receives the Coronavac vaccine this Thursday (20). — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

During the event, Governor João Doria (PSDB) stated that the state of São Paulo is prepared to “vaccinate 250,000 children a day” starting this Friday (21).

The vaccination of children with CoronaVac in SP should take place at the 5,200 vaccination points that serve adults and also at about 300 state schools authorized for childhood vaccination.

Vaccinations aged 6 to 11 years can receive both the Butantan and Pfizer immunizers, which had already been approved by Anvisa. 5-year-olds can only be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. The state government says it will reserve doses from this manufacturer for 5-year-old children, and also for immunocompromised children.

3 of 6 Camila, 10, receiving her first dose of CoronaVac in São Paulo — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Camila, 10 years old, receiving her first dose of CoronaVac in São Paulo — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

4 of 6 Yotam, age 10, showing proof of immunization after receiving his first dose of CoronaVac this Thursday (20) — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Yotam, 10, showing proof of immunization after receiving his first dose of CoronaVac this Thursday (20) — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

Since the end of last year, Anvisa analyzed the second request for authorization to use CoronaVac for children and adolescents, made by the institute. The requests, however, provided for vaccinating the group from 3 to 17 years old. The agency chose to wait until more studies are presented on children under age 6.

The release approved this Thursday followed the recommendations of the technical area, which defined the following criteria:

Same formulation as that applied to adults;

Same dose;

Same dosage: two doses at an interval of 2 to 4 weeks;

Age range: 6 to 17 years;

Do not apply to immunocompromised children.

The vaccination schedule for children is the same as that recommended for adults: two doses given at an interval of 28 days.

Initially, the Butantan Institute declared that it has 15 million doses of vaccine ready, available, refrigerated to start immunization. Also according to Butantan, of this amount, 12 million were set aside by the state government for application to children as soon as the authorization was granted.

However, in a press conference this Thursday (20), the director of Butantan, Dimas Covas, declared that, of the 15 million doses available, 4 million have already been delivered to the state of São Paulo and another 4 million will be sent in the next few years. days. The remaining 7 million doses must be reserved to offer to the Ministry of Health.

In a press conference by the government of SP on the afternoon of this Wednesday (19), the director said that the Institute has not received any request from the Ministry of Health to re-provide the vaccine, although several offers have been made since last year to the ministry.

The forecast of the state management is to start the distribution to the municipalities this Thursday. The State Secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, declared that the distribution of doses to the 645 municipalities should start later this afternoon.

5 of 6 Bottle of CoronaVac — Photo: Christiano Antonucci – Secom-MT CoronaVac bottle — Photo: Christiano Antonucci – Secom-MT

The vaccination of children in Brazil began last week, shortly after the arrival of the first batch of pediatric vaccines from Pfizer, until then, the only immunizer approved by Anvisa for this group.

The vaccines were initially intended for a priority group, formed by children with comorbidities, indigenous people and quilombolas.

6 of 6 The first child vaccinated in the state of São Paulo is Davi Xavante, 8 years old. The indigenous boy was vaccinated in a symbolic event this Friday (14) — Photo: Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão content The first child vaccinated in the state of São Paulo is Davi Xavante, 8 years old. The indigenous boy was vaccinated in a symbolic event this Friday (14) — Photo: Aloisio Mauricio/Fotoarena/Estadão content

The 8-year-old indigenous Davi Seremramiwe Xavante was the first child to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Brazil. He received the dose at a symbolic event organized by the government of São Paulo.

CoronaVac, a vaccine from Butantan and Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, is already used in children aged three to 11 years in different countries around the world.

China, Hong Kong, Chile, Ecuador, Indonesia and Cambodia authorized its use after recent studies showed the effectiveness and safety in immunizing children and adolescents against Covid-19.