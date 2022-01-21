Government offset BRL 2.4 billion in electricity bills for 40% of Brazilians

With the recovery of the level of the reservoirs, Brazil can change the tariff flag (photo: Rubens Fraulini / Itaipu Binacional) Part of Brazilians should have the cheapest electricity bill in January. During the live broadcast, made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, announced that energy distributors will deposit BRL 2.4 billion in consumer accounts.

The tendency is for Brazilians included in the Voluntary Electricity Consumption Reduction Incentive Program to benefit, created last month in an attempt to contain the water crisis. According to the initiative, for every 100 kWh saved, Brazilians earn a compensation of R$ 50.

At least 40% of Brazilians will benefit. “ the resource of consumers who have made voluntary energy savings of at least 10%. President, R$ 2.4 billion in the account of 40% Brazilian consumers”, said the head of the ministry.

“Automatically, the amount will be deducted from the consumer’s account. This was essential for us to overcome the challenge of water scarcity in the country. And that saved consumers R$9.5 billion,” said Albuquerque.

Bolsonaro also signaled that the red flag stipulated by the National Electricity Agency (Aneel) may soon cease to be charged.

Not the agency’s malice or ours. When it rains a lot, this flag will end”, said the president.

“We are working to recover our reservoirs. I’m sure that in the current year the cost of energy will go down”, said Albuquerque.

He praised that Brazil faced the water crisis without major turmoil: “We had a 22% tariff increase last year because of this exceptional thermoelectric generation that we had to carry out, as well as energy imports. But the important thing is that the country has overcome the energy crisis, without rationing or blackout. It was very different from what we went through in 2001.”

“Our bill got a little more expensive, but we got over it. The country continued to grow and generate jobs,” he added.