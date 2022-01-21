Government pays BRL 45 million in retirement to dead civil servants

The federal government pays around BRL 45.4 million in retirement and pensions to 504 public servants who are already declared dead in the Mortality Information System, a public platform that records deaths in all health bodies in the country. The information is contained in the report of an audit carried out by the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union).

According to the survey, to which UOL had access, paid pensions amounted to approximately R$ 14.5 million, while pensions amounted to R$ 30.9 million. According to the CGU, the amount of possibly undue payments was calculated considering the gross remuneration of retired civil servants and pensioners identified as deceased.

“For these cases, there was a need for confirmation of death by the beneficiary’s link unit, given the possibility of the occurrence of a “false positive”, since the existing information in the SIM system can generate doubts due to the absence of identification data. more accurate, such as the CPF number”, says the agency.

The CGU also found evidence that another 771 dead employees with suspended benefits “received” the payments. In this case, the amount paid reached approximately R$ 40.6 million.

According to the controller’s report, the survey was carried out considering situations in which there was at least one month of possible undue receipt of earnings or pensions.

“In both situations, we sought to identify the reasons why the proof of life process did not work for cases in which the period between the date of death and the date of suspension of payment is extensive or in which there has not yet been suspension of payment”, said the CGU.

The body’s conclusion, however, is that there are “weaknesses identified in the death beat process”.

“The results of the analysis showed that several death records in the SIM base are not included in the other bases, including in the main death control bases”, completes the controller, which also states that the process of registering the death and excluding the link does not work correctly, which jeopardizes the suspension of payments.

At the end of the report, the CGU makes a series of recommendations in order to prevent new occurrences of improper payments. Among the measures are improvements in the proof of life process, forwarding to Sipec (Civil Personnel System of the Federal Administration) the indications of irregularities pointed out and the initiation of administrative proceedings to investigate indications of possible irregularities.