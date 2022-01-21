Government provides bonuses of BRL 2.4 billion to those who saved energy in 2021

The government provides a bonus of R$ 2.4 billion to consumers who saved electricity in January. There are 35.3 million homes, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which saved electricity consumption last year.

The so-called consumer bonus generated savings corresponding to the annual consumption of the state of Paraíba or Rio Grande do Norte. The 5.6 million MWh saved are enough to supply 32.8 million families per month. The value also corresponds to 3.81% of the maximum storage capacity in the Southeast/Center-West subsystem, considered the “water tank” of Brazil.

Despite the bonus, data from Abraceel (Brazilian Association of Energy Traders), to which UOL also had access, indicate that the electricity bill has risen more than twice as much as inflation since 2015: residential tariffs have risen by 114%, a difference of 137% in relation to inflation in the same period (48%).

In the analyzed period – from 2015 to 2021 –, the cost of residential electricity rose, on average, 16.3% per year. The IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index), the country’s official inflation, varied 6.7% per year.

In 2021, energy rose 21.21% and was one of the main factors responsible for the rise in the IPCA, which closed the year at 10.06% — well above the target set by the Central Bank of 3.75%, with a margin of tolerance of 1.5 percentage points up or down (ie, it can vary between 2.25% and 5.25%).