Government studies electricity bill discount for 35 million families | Economy

Fernanda Capelli Electricity bill

A total of 35.3 million homes across the country will receive discounts on electricity bills this month. These families saved on electricity consumption last year and will now earn a “bonus” in the tariff, according to data from the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The bonus will total R$ 2.4 billion. According to the rules of the program — launched in August by the federal government due to the water crisis — the bonus will now be granted to those who have reduced consumption between September and December by at least 10% compared to the same period in 2020. The discount will be valid. up to a 20% reduction. The objective was to encourage consumers to save.

The rebate will be R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of the volume of energy saved within the target of 10% to 20%. The consumer will only receive the bonus if the sum of electricity consumption from September to December 2021 is less than the sum of the same months in 2020, by at least 10%.

According to the MME, the bonus generated savings of 5.6 million megawatt hours (MWh) in the period, which represents about 4.5% less in the residential consumer tariff. This corresponds to the annual consumption of the state of Paraíba or Rio Grande do Norte, according to the government.

The value also corresponds to 3.81% of the maximum storage capacity in the Southeast/Center-West subsystem, considered the “water tank” of Brazil.

“It should also be noted that this reduction represents approximately 2.7% of the energy consumption verified throughout Brazil from September to December 2020, the reference year for the calculation, demonstrating the assertiveness of the program and adherence to the purposes for which it was used. was established”, states a note from the MME.

The program ran from September to December 2021 and was proposed by the government as one of the measures to face the worst water shortage scenario in the country’s history.

The government also says the program avoided turning on more expensive thermoelectric plants by reducing consumption.

“Considering that the cost of the most expensive plant dispatched from October to December was R$ 2,533.20/MWh (UTE Araucária) and that the cost of the program was R$ 500/MWh, it can be estimated that consumers saved four times more, that is, R$ 9.6 billion, if the program was replaced by additional thermoelectric generation at the cost of UTE Araucária”, says the MME.