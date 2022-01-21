Graph shows temperature on planet from birth of Christ to 2021

Never has the planet experienced such a hot period since the year, the birth of Christ, according to scientific data on planetary temperature obtained from measurements by thermometers and proxies such as tree rings and ice cylinders. The planetary temperature graph shows a jump in global temperature in recent years, unlike any pattern seen in the previous two thousand years.

Skeptics of global warming rightly hold that the Earth has had several warmer periods than the current one in the past, however these were changes that followed geological ages and took place over thousands of years while warming is now occurring on a scale of decades following one each. increasing concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that originate from human and non-natural activity.

According to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), after two consecutive years (2019 and 2020) ranked among the three hottest on record, the Earth got warmer in 2021. But not by much. According to an analysis by scientists from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), 2021 ranked sixth on the list of the warmest years on record, since 1880.

The Earth’s average land and ocean surface temperature in 2021 was 0.84°C above the 20th century average. It also marked the 45th consecutive year (since 1977) with global temperatures rising above the 20th century average. The years 2013-2021 are all among the ten warmest years on record.

The Northern Hemisphere’s land and ocean surface temperature was also the sixth highest on record, at 1.09 degrees Celsius above average, according to NOAA. “Observing only the Northern Hemisphere land areas, the temperature was the third warmest on record, behind 2016 (second warmest) and 2020 (the warmest),” the agency said.

CLIMATE | Decade by decade, year by year, the temperature on the planet from 1850 to 2021. Infographic of @ed_hawkins. pic.twitter.com/X9Dckd2gn0 — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 20, 2022

The world temperature has averaged more than 1.0°C above pre-industrial levels in the last two decades. It was the first time a 20-year period had reached such a limit since records began in 1850. Temperature data published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in its 2021 State of the Global Climate Preliminary report showed that the period 2002- 2021 reached an average of 1.01°C (±0.12°C). The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to well below 2.0°C and preferably to the upper target of 1.5°C.

CLIMATE | How the planet’s temperature fluctuated between 1880 and 2021. Graphic animation of @ScottDuncanWX. pic.twitter.com/hmHLp7WdEN — MetSul.com (@metsul) January 20, 2022

The planet is warming so rapidly that scientists now say we will cross a crucial threshold of planetary temperature rise as early as 2030, a decade earlier than previously thought. Atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations were higher in 2019 than at any time in at least two million years, and the last 50 years have seen an increase in temperature on Earth unprecedented in at least two thousand years.

The latest IPCC report noted that many of the effects of climate change up to 2050 are already unavoidable from the emissions that have already been made and reached the atmosphere, but notes that there is still time to significantly reduce climate impacts at the end of this century. In short, the damage has already been done, but the worst can still be avoided.

The change in language and perspective is clear. Compared to its first report in 1990, the IPCC’s new climate assessment reflects the transition from global warming from a distant future problem to a current crisis. “Rapid and widespread change” has already taken place and the impact is increasingly being felt across the world. “Large-scale indicators of climate change in the atmosphere, ocean and cryosphere [áreas congeladas] are reaching levels and changing at rates not seen in centuries to many thousands of years,” the report authors say.