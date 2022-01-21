Guedes: “Central banks were sleeping. Inflation will be a problem”

× Photo: Adriano Machado/CRUSOE

Paulo Guedes (photo) said a little while ago, during a debate organized by the World Economic Forum on global perspectives, that the “global inflation will be a problem”. According to the Minister of Economy, “central banks were sleeping” it’s the general price increase will not be transitory.

Guedes stated that the economies of several countries are going through a period of transition and adjustments in fiscal and monetary policies. According to him, the Brazilian experience with inflation led the Central Bank (BC) to start raising interest rates earlier than the others.

“My feeling is that the beast is out of control. I don’t think inflation is temporary. Central banks are sleeping at the wheel, they should be cautious. Inflation is going to be a real problem. In Brazil, because of the tragic experience with inflation, we move fast”, he said.

Guedes said the supply shocks arising from the pandemic will end. However, he said that western economies will no longer do the arbitrage observed in recent decades, when, according to him, millions of Eurasians emerged from poverty and entered global chains of work.

The BC president previously estimated that the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) would reach the highest level in September, then in October and, finally, in November.