Guedes: “Central banks were sleeping. Inflation will be a problem”

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Guedes: “Central banks were sleeping. Inflation will be a problem” 6 Views

Guedes: “The central banks were sleeping. Inflation will be a problem”

Photo: Adriano Machado/CRUSOE

Paulo Guedes (photo) said a little while ago, during a debate organized by the World Economic Forum on global perspectives, that the “global inflation will be a problem”. According to the Minister of Economy, “central banks were sleeping” it’s the general price increase will not be transitory.

Guedes stated that the economies of several countries are going through a period of transition and adjustments in fiscal and monetary policies. According to him, the Brazilian experience with inflation led the Central Bank (BC) to start raising interest rates earlier than the others.

“My feeling is that the beast is out of control. I don’t think inflation is temporary. Central banks are sleeping at the wheel, they should be cautious. Inflation is going to be a real problem. In Brazil, because of the tragic experience with inflation, we move fast”, he said.

Guedes said the supply shocks arising from the pandemic will end. However, he said that western economies will no longer do the arbitrage observed in recent decades, when, according to him, millions of Eurasians emerged from poverty and entered global chains of work.

The BC president previously estimated that the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) would reach the highest level in September, then in October and, finally, in November.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Dollar rises almost 1% against real, but still heading for 2nd consecutive weekly low By Reuters

© Reuters. Banknotes of 50 reais and 10, 20 and 50 dollars 09/10/2015 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved