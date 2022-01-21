Guide Investimentos buys client portfolio from the Rio Grande do Sul brokerage company sim;paul – Economia

THE Guide Investments announced this Thursday, 20th, the purchase of the client portfolio of the Rio Grande do Sul brokerage company Sim;Paul. The operation also involves the management of funds, clubs and managed portfolios. Guide will hire independent investment agents linked to the Rio Grande do Sul brokerage and current clients will continue to be served by the same advisory.

The advance in Rio Grande do Sul is part of Guide’s expansion movement to the main capitals of the country. The branches in Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and Curitiba were also the result of the acquisition of companies in these cities.

The Salvador office was built from scratch, explains Felipe Steinfeld, partner and director of the retail and wealth management area. “We look for opportunities to make acquisitions both in the case of new branches, as well as to bring an office from another platform”, he says. Guide is in 40 Brazilian cities. Among in-house professionals, freelancers and consultants, the brokerage currently has around 600 advisors.

Digital

Another relevant front for the brokerage, which is complementary to the opening of physical advisory services, is that of attracting customers online, via digital marketing actions. The modality was a relevant source of customer acquisition in 2021. “Our strategy is to invest more in this segment to capture customers and then work with them in the other segments we have”, says Steinfeld.

The acquisition takes place a few days after the Itaú bought the brokerage firm Ideal, precisely to accelerate digital business.