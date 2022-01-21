Hacker Attack Vanishes At Least $15 Million In Crypto’s Ethereum

The hack is the latest in a series of security intrusions that have affected cryptocurrency exchanges.

THE Crypto.com, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, came under attack recently. The result would have been, at least, the value of $15 million in Ethereum stolen.

The issue came to a head when users started reporting that their funds were missing, even with the two-step authorization system active. This led to PeckShield, a blockchain security firm, to analyze the blockchain data and find that at least 4,600 Ethereum was laundered through Tornado Cash, which is an Ethereum privacy protocol that breaks the link between source and destination addresses.

In the meantime of receiving complaints from users, Crypto has paused its withdrawal system.

The hack is the latest in a series of security intrusions that have affected cryptocurrency exchanges. THE Coinbase, a platform used to buy, sell and store cryptocurrencies, also notified more than 6,000 customers some time ago that they had fallen victim to a targeted campaign to gain access to their accounts that involved a combination of phishing attacks and a flaw in the authorization system. of two factors.



Crypto.com has not officially confirmed that a hack has taken place and has promised that users’ funds are safe. The company is investigating internally and is also taking steps to strengthen its security infrastructure.

Via: PCgamer