Havana Syndrome: CIA rules out foreign operation

The CIA concluded that American diplomats who suffered from mysterious headaches and nausea, a phenomenon dubbed the “Havana syndrome”, were not the target of an operation organized by foreign agents, media reported yesterday.

NBC News, The New York Times and Politico cited several senior officials with knowledge of a CIA intelligence report on these incidents first recorded in the Cuban capital in 2016 about American and Canadian diplomats.

Since then, diplomatic and intelligence officials have reported similar symptoms in countries including Australia, Austria, China, Colombia, Germany and Russia.

In its report, the CIA still does not rule out foreign involvement in two dozen cases that have yet to be explained.

But “in hundreds of other cases of possible symptoms, the agency found an alternative and credible explanation”, said the sources consulted by the NBC network.

Previously, US officials indicated that the syndrome could be the result of Russian microwave attacks, but scientists have expressed doubts about this theory.

Information on the matter indicates that the CIA document is for internal use and does not represent “the ultimate conclusion of the Biden administration or the entire intelligence community,” NBC explained.

The considerations have frustrated some of those affected who, according to a statement by a group of them quoted by The New York Times, believe that the CIA’s assessment “cannot and should not be the last word on the case.”

“While we’ve reached some significant internal discoveries, we’re not done yet,” CIA Director William J. Burns said in a statement to the paper.

“We will continue our mission to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those who need it,” he added.