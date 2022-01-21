He lost 44 kg in one year without giving up Friday pizza – 01/20/2022

Carlos Antonio Cardoso Sobrinho, 39, considered himself a “healthy fat man” as his medical exams showed no problems. However, the professor of administration saw that obesity, by itself, is already a disease, which generates long-term complications. So he decided to change his habits, studied food and went from 127 kg to 83 kg:

“I was always a chubby child, but I never cared about the weight issue, not even as a teenager. I wasn’t a person who was always exercising, but I wasn’t totally sedentary either. that was what bothered me the most.

At 18, I went to serve in the Army and ended up losing a lot of weight. My routine was very intense and I barely had time to eat properly. At the same time, I was moving more at work and also in mandatory activities at the barracks. So I dried the body well.

Image: Personal archive

But when I got out of the Army, I went back to eating more and exercising less. I also started to abuse beer, I drank it three to four times a week. And there was always some super-caloric portion to go with the drink.

All this made me gain weight little by little until I reached the heaviest weight of my life: 127 kg (I am 1.74 m tall). Along that path, I tried everything to lose weight. Every January 1st I made a promise that that would be the year of my weight loss. I paid six months of gym in advance, researched diets and started the process. But after two or three weeks, I gave up.

The snap to lose weight did not come for aesthetic reasons, as with many people. Until then, I was a ‘healthy fat’, as all my exams were always in order. However, I went for a periodic check-up due to work and the doctor opened up to me. He said that my exams were really great, but that I was a ticking time bomb because the excess weight was taking a toll on my body. [a obesidade gera um estado inflamatório no organismo e, em longo prazo, eleva o risco de doenças e reduz a expectativa de vida em 3 a 10 anos].

Image: Personal archive

All I could think about was my daughter and wife and the time I still wanted to spend with them. The first thing I did was decide that this time I would look for something different to lose weight. After all, there was no point in betting on previous attempts, which did not work.

My main tactics were not to adopt a restrictive diet and not to have an immediate mindset. Before, I always wanted to lose 20 kg, 30 kg quickly, and since in two or three months it wasn’t even close to that, I gave up.

With the awareness that it would be a slow process, I decided to use the experience I have as a teacher to seek information about weight loss, cross-reference the data and understand what would work for me. I studied on my own, unpretentiously. In all, there were more than a thousand hours reading articles, watching videos, etc.

I delved so deeply into the subject that I fell in love with nutrition and started going to college, I’m already in my fifth period! I understood that it was important to have an individualized diet, not follow a ‘fad diet’ or copy the menu that worked for a friend.

Image: Personal archive

Understanding more about healthy eating and how what we consume interferes with satiety and immunity gave me the strength to adjust my diet. First, I built the menu based on the calorie goal, without restricting foods or macronutrients (carbs, fat and protein), but following some criteria, such as not drinking beer every day.

I created the awareness that we can eat everything, the difference between poison and medicine is the amount

used the app my fitness pall to control my caloric intake and it was great. In the first month, I lost 10 kg. Then, I was tweaking the quality of the food and adjusting the macronutrients. I increased protein, reduced fat and adjusted the amount of carbohydrate.

In the end, I didn’t have to stop eating anything. I lost weight eating pizza every Friday, consuming rice, beans, meat, vegetables and greens. The key was not to exaggerate the amount and frequency of what you knew was unhealthy.

It was liberating to see that I didn’t need to buy apricots, dates and brown rice to lose weight. My biggest change was starting to eat fruits and vegetables. I had to really train my taste buds, because it was something I didn’t like. Now I eat about 500 grams of fruits and vegetables every day.

Image: Personal archive

In four months, I lost 20 kg without exercising. Despite the great result just with diet, I really regret not having started training earlier, because I would have had a much better body composition (muscle and fat percentage).

I changed my sedentary mindset and, in addition to starting weight training, I looked for ways to move around on a daily basis. I dropped the car and started walking more. I also abolished the elevator and started using only the stairs. Today, I train at least five times a week — I kept that pace even during the pandemic, working out at home when gyms and parks closed.

In all, I lost 44 kg in a year and have maintained my weight for a year and a half. The most important thing for me was to have a sustainable weight loss. In a weight loss process, there are times when you are more focused, and in others you are not. I think that, after a slip, the important thing is to be able to do what is right again and keep in mind that I will never gain weight like I used to, because I already know the best way.

Today, I am no longer panting for anything, I buy the clothes I want, I feel free to go out with my family and even the quality of my sleep has improved, since I stopped snoring.

Want to lose weight? Receive a free workout and diet plan in your email

Do you want to change habits, start exercising, have a healthier diet and lose weight? THE Live well prepared a series of newsletters with a training program and a diet to lose weight (in this link you can register to receive them). By subscribing to the newsletter of #ProjetoVivaBem, you will receive in your email, over the course of 12 weeks, a complete and free plan with exercises, menus and tips to change your lifestyle, which will help you to achieve the goal of eliminating body fat, gaining muscle and, above all, adopting healthier habits. Follow our program and share your new healthier day to day and your results on social media with #ProjetoVivabem.