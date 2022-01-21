Health plans are required to cover rapid tests, says ANS resolution; see how it will work | coronavirus

The National Health Agency (ANS) published in the “Official Journal of the Union” (DOU) this Thursday (20) the resolution that included rapid tests for Covid-19 in the mandatory coverage list of health plans. The measure takes effect immediately after publication in the DOU.

The test must have a medical order and is valid for symptomatic patients, between the 1st and 7th day from the onset of symptoms, when one of the Group I criteria and none of the Group II criteria are met:

Group I (inclusion criteria)

Patients with Influenza Syndrome: an individual with an acute respiratory condition, characterized by at least two (2) of the following signs and symptoms: fever (even if referred), chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory disturbances or taste disturbances.

In elderly: specific aggravation criteria such as fainting, mental confusion, excessive sleepiness, irritability and lack of appetite should also be considered.

Patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS): individual with flu syndrome who presents: respiratory discomfort, persistent pressure in the chest, oxygen saturation lower than 95% or a bluish coloration of the lips or face.

Group II (exclusion criteria)

Asymptomatic contacts of confirmed case;

Individuals up to 24 months of age;

Individuals who have performed, less than 30 days ago, RT-PCR or rapid test for antigen detection for SARS-CoV-2 and the result was positive;

Individuals whose prescription has the purpose of tracking the disease, returning to work, controlling a cure or suspending isolation.

According to the agency, the decision takes into account the “current context, which has the circulation and rapid growth of cases related to the new variant”.

In addition, Paulo Rebello, director-president of ANS, said that “the inclusion of the rapid test for antigen detection can be really useful, given that the rapid tests are more accessible and provide results more quickly than RT-PCR” .

“The antigen test can expand detection and accelerate isolation, leading to a reduction in the spread of the disease and, consequently, a decrease in the burden of laboratory services”, evaluated the director-president of ANS.

The agency also recommends that patients contact health plans for “information on the most appropriate place to perform the exam or to clarify doubts about the diagnosis or treatment of the disease”.

How antigen tests work

Rapid antigen tests can be done in pharmacies, have a quick result – in about 15 minutes – and are cheaper than PCR. However, those included in the list of health plans coverage are made exclusively in laboratories. Pharmacy exams were not covered by the ANS.

experts heard by g1 point out that a negative antigen test result does not mean that the person does not have Covid-19 – especially if they have flu-like symptoms.

The ideal, in case the patient has symptoms and receives a negative result in the antigen test, is to confirm the result with a PCR test or repeat the antigen test in 1 or 2 days, explains Alberto Chebabo, an infectious disease specialist at the integrated health network. Dasa and vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI).

“A negative antigen test in a symptomatic person does not rule out the diagnosis. It is better for the person to repeat either a PCR, to be more sure, or an antigen test 24 hours later”, he says.

This is because the antigen test is less sensitive than PCR, which is considered the “gold standard” of diagnosis.

“PCR is the most sensitive test available. It is at least 30% more sensitive than the antigen test”, says clinical pathologist Helio Magarinos Torres Filho, medical director of Richet Medicina & Diagnóstico, in Rio de Janeiro. January.