Health reproves SUS commission guidelines against drugs

The Ministry of Health today disapproved of the guidelines prepared by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies) against the use of the so-called “covid kit”, a protocol that determines the use of medicines such as hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin, all of which have already been proven ineffective against covid. -19.

The decision that contradicted the position of the body linked to the SUS (Unified Health System) was published in the Official Gazette by the Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health and is signed by Secretary Hélio Angotti Neto.

In a technical note published on the Conitec website, Angotti Neto said that the rejection was made in view of the “respect for the autonomy” of doctors and the “need not to miss the opportunity to save lives”.

The secretary also stated that it is necessary not to follow a “cognitive bias” when analyzing the use of drugs against covid-19. “Each position has a historical context and a specific and constantly evolving load of knowledge”, wrote the secretary.

In the justification for the veto, Angotti Neto also stated that the Conitec document has “several inadequacies, weaknesses, ethical and technical risks”, in addition to “inconsistencies capable of negatively compromising the process and the recommendations made”.

An ideological ally of President Jair Bolsonaro (Pl), Angotti Neto promoted four public hearings in 2021. Half were related to hospital and outpatient treatments for covid-19. Inundated with demonstrations by denialists, the public hearings and consultations held by the government on the subject served to postpone the decision and not to contradict Bolsonaro. Conitec disapproved the hospital use of drugs in June last year.