High oil prices on the international market may make Petrobras announce new increases

The rise in oil prices on the international market has increased pressure on Petrobras and on fuel prices. According to analysts, commodity prices could reach US$ 100 per barrel this year, which would be the highest value since 2014. The trend is fueled both by economic factors, such as the recovery of global activity, and by geopolitical issues, which have military tension on Russia’s border with Ukraine as a prime example. Yesterday, Brent crude closed at US$ 88.44 on the London Stock Exchange, accumulating a rise of more than 50% since the beginning of last year.

The last adjustment announced by the state-owned company was on January 12, when the price of gasoline sold at refineries increased by 4.85%, and that of diesel, by 8%, after 77 days without correction. For analysts, there is a lag between domestic fuel prices and international quotations. Ativa Corretora’s calculations indicate that the difference would be around 15% in the case of gasoline.

“This is mainly the result of the rise in the price of a barrel of oil. However, for longer terms, predictability is reduced, since the price of oil and the exchange rate are the variables that determine the dynamics of domestic prices”, said the economist at Ativa Investimentos, Guilherme Sousa.

“Petrobras’ policy is to maintain parity with the international market, that is, there is no downward trend in prices. If there is no change in this policy or in the ICMS tax model, mainly, fuel prices will be high this year”, said the president of Sindicobustíveis-DF, Paulo Tavares.

According to him, the forecast not only points to the maintenance of fuel prices, but to an increase: “The strong demand and short-term supply interruptions continue to sustain prices close to their highest level since 2014. Therefore, in 2022 the trend is up”.

Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) recorded that gasoline is being sold in the country at R$ 7.89 – quite a leap compared to January last year, when the fuel cost R$ 4.48 per liter, on average. .

“At the beginning of the pandemic, several countries had to reduce oil production, as there was a significant reduction in mobility and demand. This dynamic has not yet been fully regularized,” explained Tavares. He said the omicron variant, while frightening, did not hold back demand for the commodity.

Renan Silva, manager of BlueMetrix Asset, said that the rise in oil should result in greater inflationary pressure: “We will have another cost shock for companies, because fuels and other oil derivatives are inputs for the industry”, he said.

He recalled that the commodity’s rise comes from synchronized global growth. “The increase is part of this demand on commodities in general, which is linked to global growth in the post-covid”, he explained.

