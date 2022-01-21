Hogwarts Legacy Coming in 2022, According to Wizarding World

Hogwarts Legacy was expected to be released in 2021, it has been pushed back to 2022 and there are rumors of a possible release in 2023. To put an end to speculation of a further delay, Warner Bros. confirmed the game’s arrival for this year on the Wizarding World website. The open-world RPG still doesn’t have a concrete release date.

On the portal, an entire paragraph is dedicated solely to the game in the Harry Potter universe. In addition to revealing a Fantastic Beasts documentary with the participation of Stephen Fry, a British television presenter, and more news about the franchise, such as the HBO special, the game had a lot of attention:

2022 is also the year that the long-awaited portkey Games-labeled Warner Bros Games console game Hogwarts Legacy will be released. Developed by Avalanche Software, this action RPG will take players on their own adventure in the wizarding world in the late 1800s.

Throughout 2022, studios have promised to update fans with more content from the title. More news may come after the release of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore, a film scheduled for release on April 15.

Warner do Brasil also confirms Hogwarts Legacy for 2022

Warner Bros. Brazil also listed Hogwarts Legacy as one of the novelties for the year 2022. On Twitter, the title appears alongside other franchises of the company also expected for the coming months. Look!