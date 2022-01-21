Honorary citizen of BH, Elza Soares celebrated her roots in Minas Gerais – Culture

Elza Soares in Praça da Estação, during the Virada Cultural de BH in 2016 (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA PRESS – 07/16) “My roots are here in Minas. My family is all Minas Gerais: grandparents, parents, husband, there is a whole relationship with the people of Minas, who have always welcomed me very well!”, said Elza Soares upon receiving the title of Honorary Citizen of BH, in 2019. The singer died this Thursday Friday (20/1), at age 91, of natural causes, in Rio de Janeiro.



When releasing the album “Planeta Fome”, in 2019, he declared to the State of Mines: “Brazil has a cold and it is necessary for the people to give it a syrup so that the flu passes. Everything passes and this flu will pass too. It all depends on us, on the people, who cannot stay asleep, because if we keep our arms crossed, this flu ends up turning into pneumonia.”

An engaged artist, attentive to social problems such as racism, feminicide, violence and social exclusion, Elza warned: “We continue to live in hunger. Nothing changed. It’s all there, just look. Unfortunately, hunger is still a contemporary fact and no one is doing anything to change it”.

The honorary citizen of BH said, at the ceremony in the City Hall of BH, upon receiving the title at the proposal of councilor Gilson Reis: “Brazil is my place of speech”.

In 2016, Elza ended the program for Virada Cultural 2016 in Belo Horizonte, at Praça da Estação. The crowd cheered her, as they had done at a concert at the Sesc Palladium, months before. “Maria da Vila Matilde”, recorded by her in 2015, was sung with emotion by the artist and the audience: “Where is my cell phone?/ I’ll call 180/ I’ll give your name/ And explain my address/ Here you don’t enter anymore / I say I don’t know you / And I throw boiling water / If you dare”, says the song, a visceral message for sexist, abusers and sexual harassers.