HORI announces new dedicated controller for fighting games

The PS4 had a range of options from special arcade controllers to fighting games, so it was only a matter of time before they arrived on PS5 as well. That said, HORI, a company famous for creating gadgets smart for multiple consoles, has just announced two new options for honest shit on PlayStation: the OCTA and the Fighting Stick α.

Fully adjustable, options are built around the needs of competitive fighting game players. The Fighting Stick α model is very reminiscent of the previous version, the Real Arcade Pro N Hayabusa, also developed by HORI. Check out a short teaser on the official PlayStation account at twitter:

Introducing the HORI Fighting Commander OCTA and Fighting Stick α for PS5. Revolutionary gear to take you to championship gold, coming soon: https://t.co/gI84zfMohO pic.twitter.com/eMqZTHrYjl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 17, 2022

The OCTA and Fighting Stick α are PS4 and PC compatible and are priced at $59.99 and $199.99 respectively. However, there is still no release date set for any of the products and both are registered as “coming soon” on the website – which also does not inform about availability in Brazil.

