How 5G Became an Obstacle in Aviation

A technological innovation that helped fighter pilots fly during World War II is at the heart of the dispute between Airlines and telecommunications companies ATT and verizon US United States over the 5G, an innovative service aimed at increasing the connection speed of mobile devices.

The conflict has been going on for years and has come to a head in recent weeks. AT&T and Verizon agreed on Tuesday to restrict 5G signal in the vicinity of airports after airlines warned that possible interference could cause a crucial device to malfunction. planes and force them to cancel flights. Despite the restriction, Several airlines canceled flights to the US.

The instrument in question is a altimeter. It was developed in the 1920s, but it still plays an important role in airplanes, helping pilots determine the altitude of an aircraft and its distance from other objects. According to aviation experts, the 5G system used by AT&T and Verizon works at frequencies similar to those used by altimeters.

“You don’t want to be on planes that land without the altimeter working,” he said. Diana Furchtgott-Roth, Former Assistant Secretary of the Department of Transport in charge of researching new technologies. She said regulators were correct in raising concerns about 5G and were taking appropriate steps to ensure safety.

But telecom experts say there is little to no risk and the aviation industry has had years to prepare. “The science is pretty clear – it’s hard to override the laws of physics,” he wrote. Tom Wheeler, former chairman of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in an article published in November, in which he noted that FCC engineers had found no cause for concern.

Doubts

What worries aviation security experts? The altimeter was patented by Lloyd Espenschied, an inventor who spent more than 40 years working for Bell Labs, AT&T’s renowned research company. The device works by sending out radio waves to determine a plane’s location in relation to the ground and other objects.

If waves from an altimeter don’t come back due to 5G interference, or can’t be distinguished from other waves nearby, the altimeter could give a wrong reading or not work, according to Peter Lemme, a former Boeing engineer who spent 16 years with the company. designing security systems with altimeters.

A faulty altimeter could cause systems to warn pilots of non-existent obstacles or prevent warnings of real threats.

Pilots tend to rely on altimeters when visibility is limited, such as fog. But they are not used on most landings, which is why wireless experts consider aviation industry concerns overblown. Furthermore, they say that most modern altimeters would be able to filter out interference. “I understand why this is such a big concern,” he said. Tim Farrar, telecom consultant. “But I’m still not convinced there will be any interference.”

Problems

One of the biggest concerns of aviation experts is that an altimeter malfunction due to interference could trigger a chain of errors from automated systems and pilots. Such errors played a major role in two fatal accidents involving the Boeing 737 Max that led, in 2019, to the suspension of use of the aircraft for almost two years. “Everyone will be more cautious about the impact of highly automated aircraft because of the issues with the 737 Max,” said Farrar.

Experts said they were more concerned about 5G interference on the Boeing 787, a larger plane that is often used on long-haul international flights.

Altimeters are a key part of the 787’s landing system, triggering the thrust reversers that slow the plane down during landing. Lemme said a Boeing patent suggests the function is automated, meaning even if a pilot tried to manually land a 787, he wouldn’t be able to trigger the reversers if the altimeter was faulty.

The 787’s landing gear brakes, which are actuated by weight, would still work, as would the wing spoilers, which are only partially controlled by altimeter readings. But Lemme said the absence of reversers would make it difficult for pilots to stop planes before the end of the runway. Boeing did not respond to a request for comment.

On Friday of last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a notification that it had detected “anomalies” that “regardless of weather or vision conditions” could lead to 5G interference to affect automated systems in the aircraft. 787. “The presence of 5G interference in the C-band may result in poorer deceleration performance, increased landing distance and runway departures,” the agency said. The notification covers 137 Model 787 aircraft in the US and another 1,010 worldwide.

Precaution

AT&T and Verizon’s decision to limit the new 5G network to a 3km radius of airports should address many of these concerns — at least for now. But inauguration of the 5G signal has been in the pipeline for years, raising questions as to why airlines, the FAA, mobile operators and the FCC have not resolved these issues sooner.

Diana Furchtgott-Roth, Former Assistant Secretary of the Department of Transport, said the warnings were ignored. According to her, in December 2020, the US Department of Transportation sent a letter to National Telecommunications and Information Administration country warning of the risks. She said the letter was never passed on to the FCC and operators.

Instead, the FCC, based on its own research, went ahead with the frequency auction plans. In February last year, operators offered more than $80 billion to use this part of the spectrum for 5G.

Still, experts, including FCC officials like Brendan Carr, a member of the agency, dismiss the warnings from the FAA and airlines, arguing that 5G interference poses no risk.

Solutions

Diana, who is a teacher at George Washington University, said that to solve the problem, each airplane model would have to be tested. The FAA says it has analyzed 62% of the commercial fleet in the US.

The aviation industry has been working on new standards for altimeters that would resolve interference. But those standards are not expected to be released until October and would only apply to the new altimeters. The FAA approved five models of altimeters as compatible with 5G last week, but the approvals are based on the combination with the airplane model, and none of them have been approved for use on 787 aircraft. “The most likely solution is to change the altimeters.” , he said Lemme, former Boeing engineer. Upgrading the altimeters, however, could cost billions of dollars and take years. Airlines do not want to bear this burden, nor do operators.

In his article, Wheeler, former chairman of the FCC, indicated three ways to pay this bill: the government could spend part of the US$ 82 billion it received in the auction of 5G frequencies; the telecommunications industry could be required to pay additional fees for the use of these frequencies; or the aviation industry could be forced to pay for the upgrade, as it had long known that 5G was coming.

A more immediate solution would be to make the limitations in the vicinity of airports permanent. Other options: Companies could reduce 5G signal strength near airports. This would likely make 5G networks less useful in these areas and unavailable to those who live in the safe zones of certain airports.

Any solution will have to be negotiated between the airlines and the FAA on the one hand and the operators and the FCC on the other. But both sides see the problem so differently that it can be difficult to reach an agreement. /TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA