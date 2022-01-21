how device is being used to stalk women

James Clayton & Jasmin Dyer

From BBC News

Amber Norsworthy lives in Mississippi with her four children. On December 27th, she arrived home at 3 pm. As soon as she arrived, she received a notification on her phone.

“My phone made a noise I had never heard before,” she says.

The notification told her that an unknown device was tracking her movements.

Apple Disclosure

“The app showed me my entire route. It said ‘last time the owner saw your location was at 3:02 pm’ and I thought ‘that’s it now, I’m home’.

She called the police, who told her they didn’t know what to do. She still hasn’t found the device, which she believes is somewhere in her car. She says Apple customer support was able to confirm that it was an AirTag. “I keep my eyes wide open now,” she says.

The BBC spoke to six women in the US who say they have been tracked using Apple AirTags.

How does Apple AirTags work?

The button-sized devices are designed to work with Apple’s ‘Find My’ network to locate lost items. But there have been several reports in the US of these devices being used to track people.

Apple told the BBC:

“We take customer safety very seriously and are committed to AirTag’s privacy and security.”

The company also says that AirTags have more security features than competing products. However, there are growing signs that they are being used for criminal activity in the US.

Apple released the AirTag last April. They are small and round, and are inspired by other tracking products on the market, such as Tile.

The idea is that they can be attached to suitcases or keys — anything you might lose. You can track an item to within 30 centimeters. But in the wrong hands, they can be used for a different purpose.

“If you create an item that is useful for tracking stolen items, you also create a perfect tool for stalking,” says Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

“I’ve personally talked to several people who found AirTags among their stuff,” she says.

Apple was aware, long before AirTags were released, that they could be used for criminal activities. When launching them, Apple said that “AirTags are designed to track items, not people.”

They took a number of measures that they said would protect people from being tracked.

iPhone Notice

People with an iPhone would be alerted if an unregistered AirTag was moving with them. And AirTags should beep when separated from an owner for a period of time.

In December, the company also released an app that Android users can download. Tracker Detect allows users who are not on the iOS operating system to be notified of an unauthorized AirTag.

But, for various reasons, many people believe that these measures are not enough.

Anna Mahaney – Reproduction

Scared

Anna Mahaney is from Georgia. She was alerted to an unknown device after she went to the mall.

“I was very scared and went to try to disable it. Every time I did that, it said it couldn’t connect to the server.” She went to an Apple Store, where they suggested that she should turn off her location settings.

When he went to the local police, they told him that there was another similar report in his area. She believes the device is somewhere in her car.

The BBC spoke to six women who say they have been tracked with AirTags. One said she had found an AirTag stuck inside a bag. Others were unable to locate the tags.

All questioned whether Apple is even doing enough to stop its products from tracking people.

Apple says AirTags will beep between 8 and 24 hours after a device is detected moving with an unregistered phone. But it’s easy to register an AirTag and deactivate it.

