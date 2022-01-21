How do I know if I get PIS 2022? How to get the PIS number?

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 is one of the most anticipated benefits of the year. THE official PIS 2022 calendar starts at February.

THE PIS/Pasep 202 salary allowance calendar2 is split. THE PIS 2022 calendar starts earlier, on the 8th of February. The calendar of pasep 2022 starts on the 15th of February.

Some of the main doubts about the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance are “How to know if I get PIS 2022” and “How to get the PIS number?” You can see these and other answers below.

How to get the PIS number?

One of the ways to consult the PIS salary allowance is by the number of CPF. To check if you are able to receive the salary bonus in 2022, just access the Caixa Econômica Federal website, where the worker can check the PIS by CPF or NIS number.

Another way to check the PIS using the CPF is through the National Social Information Registry (CNIS) website, from the INSS.

  • Access the website and click on the “Citizen” icon;
  • Select the “Registration” option from the top menu, and then choose “Affiliate”;
  • Fill in all the requested data, mark the captcha and then tick “Continue”;
  • A message will appear on the screen informing the NIT number.

How do I know if I get PIS 2022?

Granted by the Federal Government, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a worker’s right. Annually, workers who meet the necessary requirements can withdraw up to one minimum wage.

Thus, workers who meet the requirements receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus. Those who:

  • worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year
  • Has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years
  • Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year
  • Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average
  • It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

PIS Calendar 2022 dates

The PIS 2022 salary bonus is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector:

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Pasep Calendar 2022

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants:

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

