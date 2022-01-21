How do I know if I get PIS 2022? How to get the PIS number?

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 is one of the most anticipated benefits of the year. THE official PIS 2022 calendar starts at February.

THE PIS/Pasep 202 salary allowance calendar2 is split. THE PIS 2022 calendar starts earlier, on the 8th of February. The calendar of pasep 2022 starts on the 15th of February.

Some of the main doubts about the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance are “How to know if I get PIS 2022” and “How to get the PIS number?” You can see these and other answers below.

How to get the PIS number?

One of the ways to consult the PIS salary allowance is by the number of CPF. To check if you are able to receive the salary bonus in 2022, just access the Caixa Econômica Federal website, where the worker can check the PIS by CPF or NIS number.

Another way to check the PIS using the CPF is through the National Social Information Registry (CNIS) website, from the INSS.

Access the website and click on the “Citizen” icon;

Select the “Registration” option from the top menu, and then choose “Affiliate”;

Fill in all the requested data, mark the captcha and then tick “Continue”;

A message will appear on the screen informing the NIT number.

My INSS is the site used to check PIS by CPF – reproduction

How do I know if I get PIS 2022?

Granted by the Federal Government, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a worker’s right. Annually, workers who meet the necessary requirements can withdraw up to one minimum wage.

Thus, workers who meet the requirements receive the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus. Those who:

worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year

Has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

PIS Calendar 2022 dates

The PIS 2022 salary bonus is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector:

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep Calendar 2022

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants: