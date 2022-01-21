How many BLACK HOLES are there in the universe?

Have you ever stopped to wonder how many black holes there are in the universe? Well, Alex Sicilia and Andrea Lapi, from the Higher International School of Advanced Studies (SISSA) in Trieste, asked the question, and reached the impressive mark of 40 quintillion black holes. Or the number 40 followed by 18 zeros: 40,000,000,000,000,000,000 black holes!

To understand the result, we must remember that black holes are the end result of the evolution and death of very massive stars, about 25 times the mass of our Sun. When the star runs out of fuel, it is not able to produce more energy, and ends up collapsing under its own weight, producing the black hole.

However, we cannot simply try to observe black holes in the sky. As their name implies, they do not emit light of their own, and can only sometimes affect the environment around them enough for them to be detected — through the emission of jets of electromagnetic energy or the movement of stars in their vicinity.

So the key is to understand the physics behind the process.

It becomes necessary to computer model the stars that we believe can create black holes, and how many of them were formed in their respective galaxies over time, from the Big Bang to the present day.

As impressive as the final number may seem, this is not the main objective of the work. Of course, the headline column draws attention, but the interest is precisely in the channels of creation of black holes, a process that is still not fully understood.

In particular, the authors investigate the impact of black holes generated in pairs, whether in denser stellar environments or from pairs of black holes. These pairs of black holes are precisely the ones that produce gravitational waves when they join and merge, allowing the team to compare the theoretical models of their work with observational data.

At its extreme, the work even addresses the formation of the “big cousins” of stellar black holes, that is, the supermassive black holes that exist at the centers of galaxies. These monsters can reach billions of times the mass of the Sun, but we don’t really know how they form.

One hypothesis, however, predicts that supermassives form precisely from the merger of smaller black holes when the universe was young.

Lumen Boco, co-author of the work, comments: “Our work offers a robust theory for the formation of black hole seeds in the distant universe, and we will investigate the possibility further in a future paper.”