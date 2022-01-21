How much is Jade Picon’s fortune? Influencer earns a BBB 22 every month · TV News

Jade Picon entered BBB 22 this Thursday (20) and quickly became a meme on social media for being a rich woman who accepted to participate in the program whose prize is R$ 1.5 million. A digital influencer with 15 million followers on Instagram alone and the owner of a clothing brand, she already has a fortune and earns more per month than the amount offered by Globo to the champion of Big Brother Brazil.

The request of TV news, entrepreneur Thiago Cavalcante, a specialist in digital business and partner at Inflr, a startup specializing in influencer marketing, made a projection of the monthly earnings of an influencer at the level of Jade Picon.

“Jade works in a very specific niche, the teen audience, with a fashion, beauty, fashion bias, etc. The teen audience is the largest on the internet and, therefore, Jade ends up conquering many fans, followers and a very high engagement .By having other sources of revenue, in addition to influencer marketing, Jade earns between R$ 2 million and R$ 5 million per month “, says the expert.

How much do you earn?

Last year, Jade’s brother, also an influencer Leo Picon, even said that she earns R$ 250,000 to make an “ad” on the social network. That is, with six advertisements on her Instagram, she can win the entire BBB 22 award. The sister still maintains a YouTube channel with 2 million subscribers and more than 86 million views since 2016.

According to Thiago Cavalcante, a merit of the 20-year-old was having become a businesswoman by launching her own clothing brand, something he sees as a trend in the influencer market for the next few years.

In 2019, Jade Picon created the streetwear JadeJade and started investing more in the company during the pandemic. Items such as a crop top, top, body, dress, jacket, sweatshirt and pants cost between R$99.99 and R$499.99.

“Jade Picon, in addition to being an influencer, is a businesswoman. She has some businesses together with her brother Léo Picon and, for this reason, her revenue ends up being higher than that of influencers. We, at Inflr, believe that influencers , in the near future, will become brands, and Jade has already anticipated this movement, putting her name on some product lines and the like”, justified the businessman.

Who is Jade Picon?

Recognized by the young audience that consumes content on social networks, Jade Picon will also become famous on television with her entry into the BBB 22, something similar to what happened with Viih Tube last year.

The 20-year-old from São Paulo started producing content for the web as a child when encouraged by her brother Leo Picon, who is five years older than her and started her digital fame at 12, when she started to accumulate fans on the old Orkut.

One of Jade’s biggest prides is that she was never canceled during her career as an influencer. Currently single, the young woman has dated João Guilherme (son of Leonardo) and had a relationship with Gui Araujo, formerly of A Fazenda. But why did such a rich woman enter the BBB? She explains:

I’m putting all my history and my work at stake. I have a lot to lose, but I’m confident. I am sure of who I am and of my convictions. It will be an experience that will transform me. I’m looking at this show as a trip out of my bubble. It’s not 15 seconds, it doesn’t have a filter and it doesn’t have a cut. It’s the biggest madness of my life.

A visit to the most watched house in Brazil can also be good for businesswoman Jade Picon, something that has already happened to Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, after the BBB 20.

