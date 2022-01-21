How to anticipate the FGTS withdrawal through the app?

According to a study carried out by Americas Market Intelligence (AMI) in partnership with Mastercard, the rate of people who do not have a bank account in the country fell by 73% during the pandemic period. This drop is partly due to the launch of the CAIXA Tem app in 2020, which became a tool for many Brazilians who did not have access to financial services.

Today, CAIXA Tem allows users to pay bills and bills, in addition to cell phone recharge, shopping in stores, among other benefits.

A utility recently launched by the application is the withdrawal of the Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço (FGTS). Through CAIXA Tem, the worker can contract the anticipation of the birthday withdrawal.

What is the FGTS Anniversary Loot?

The birthday withdrawal entitles the worker who joins to a payment per year of a part of the balance available in his FGTS in the month of his birthday.

The change to the birthday withdrawal is not mandatory and those who do not opt ​​for this system will continue with the withdrawal withdrawal.

To choose the birthday withdrawal, the worker will have the option to access the FGTS app or on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br. The choice can also be made through the Caixa’s Internet Banking or in agencies.

The amount to be withdrawn varies according to the worker’s balance range, and may receive an additional installment:

balance ranges withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% – From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50.00 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150.00 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650.00 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150.00 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900.00

How does the anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal work?

With a lower interest rate than the conventional one, the anticipation of the FGTS birthday withdrawal is like a loan. However, certain conditions must be met:

Minimum amount available in the FGTS of R$ 500.00;

Withdrawal value from R$ 300.00;

The credit date of the last withdrawal to be advanced cannot exceed a maximum of 999 days, counting from the date of contracting the loan;

Interest rate of 1.49% per month.

What are the requirements to be able to contract the advance of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Those interested in contracting the birthday service must be aware of the following requirements:

Be of legal age or emancipated;

Have a CAIXA checking or savings account (with the exception of Digital Social Savings and CAIXA Fácil Savings);

Having opted for the FGTS Anniversary Saque and authorizing CAIXA to have access to the information;

Have sufficient FGTS balance for anticipation;

Have the CPF regularized with the Federal Revenue;

Be in regular status with CAIXA.

How to contract the advance of the FGTS birthday withdrawal at CAIXA Tem?

It is possible to contract the anticipation through the CAIXA Tem application (available for android and iOS), just perform the following steps:

Access the CAIXA Tem application with login and password;

Click on “Anniversary Withdrawal Loan”;

Perform a simulation with the desired value;

Click on “Contract”;

Read and accept the terms of operation;

Enter the CAIXA Tem password to complete the contract;

Credit will be available within 24 hours.

Image: Julio Ricco / Shutterstock.com