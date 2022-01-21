Hubble finds black hole starting star formation in dwarf galaxy

You black holes are often described as the monsters of the universe – destroying stars, consuming anything that comes too close, and holding light captive. Detailed evidence from the space telescope Hubble, from NASA/ESA, however, show a black hole in a new light: promoting, rather than suppressing, star formation.

Hubble images and spectroscopy of the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10 clearly show a flow of gas extending from the black hole into a region of bright star birth like an umbilical cord, triggering the already dense cloud to form a star cluster. Astronomers have previously debated that a dwarf galaxy could have a black hole analogous to supermassive black holes in larger galaxies. Further study of dwarf galaxies, which have remained small throughout cosmic time, may shed light on the question of how the first seeds of supermassive black holes formed and evolved throughout the history of the universe.

The dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10 is 30 million light-years away in the southern constellation of Pyxis.

astronomical debate

A decade ago, this tiny galaxy sparked a debate among astronomers over whether dwarf galaxies harbored black holes commensurate with the supermassive giants found at the hearts of larger galaxies. Henize 2-10, which contains just a tenth of the number of stars found in the Milky Way, is poised to play a major role in solving the mystery of where supermassive black holes came from in the first place.

“Ten years ago, as a graduate student thinking I would spend my career in star formation, I looked at the data from Henize 2-10 and everything changed,” said Amy Reines, who published the first evidence of a black hole in the galaxy, in 2011, and is the principal investigator of the new Hubble observations, disclosed in the magazine nature.

“From the beginning I knew that something unusual and special was happening on Henize 2-10, and now Hubble has provided a very clear picture of the connection between the black hole and a nearby star-forming region located 230 light-years from the hole. black,” Reines said.

The umbilical cord

This connection is a gas outlet that stretches through space like an umbilical cord to a bright stellar nursery. The region was already harboring a dense cocoon of gas when the low-velocity flow arrived. Hubble spectroscopy shows that the stream was moving at about a million miles per hour, slamming into the dense gas like a garden hose hitting a pile of dirt and spreading. Clusters of newborn stars dot the path of the flow’s propagation, and their ages were also calculated by Hubble.

This is the opposite effect of what is seen in larger galaxies, where material falling towards the black hole is carried away by the surrounding magnetic fields, forming fiery jets of plasma that move at close to the speed of light. Clouds of gas trapped in the path of the jets would be heated far beyond their ability to cool and form stars. But with the less massive black hole in Henize 2-10 and its smoother exit, the gas has been compressed enough to precipitate the formation of new stars.

“Just 30 million light-years away, Henize 2-10 is close enough that Hubble was able to capture images and spectroscopic evidence of a black hole stream very clearly. The added surprise was that instead of suppressing star formation, the flow was triggering the birth of new stars,” said Zachary Schutte, a graduate student at Reines and lead author of the new study.

Corkscrew

Since his first discovery of distinct radio and X-ray emissions in Henize 2-10, Reines thought they likely came from a massive black hole, but not as supermassive as those seen in larger galaxies. Other astronomers, however, thought the radiation was most likely being emitted by a supernova remnant, which would be a familiar occurrence in a galaxy that is rapidly pumping massive, rapidly exploding stars.

“Hubble’s incredible resolution clearly shows a corkscrew-like pattern in gas velocities, which we can fit to model a precession, or oscillating, outlet of a black hole. A supernova remnant would not have this pattern and so is effectively our proof that this is a black hole,” Reines said.

Reines hopes further research will be directed at the black holes of dwarf galaxies in the future, with the aim of using them as clues to the mystery of how supermassive black holes emerged in the early universe. It’s a persistent puzzle for astronomers. The relationship between the galaxy’s mass and its black hole may provide clues. The black hole in Henize 2-10 is about 1 million solar masses. In larger galaxies, black holes can be more than 1 billion times the mass of our Sun. The more massive the host galaxy, the more massive the central black hole.

Theories under discussion

Current theories about the origin of supermassive black holes fall into three categories:

1) They formed as smaller stellar-mass black holes, from the implosion of stars, and somehow gathered enough material to grow to the point of becoming supermassive.

2) Special conditions in the early universe allowed the formation of supermassive stars, which collapsed to form “seeds” of massive black holes right off the bat.

3) The seeds of future supermassive black holes were born in dense star clusters, where the total mass of the cluster would have somehow been enough to create them from gravitational collapse.

So far, none of these black hole seeding theories has taken the lead. Dwarf galaxies like Henize 2-10 offer promising potential clues because they have remained small over cosmic time, rather than undergoing the growth and mergers of large galaxies like the Milky Way. Astronomers think that black holes in dwarf galaxies could serve as an analogue for black holes in the early universe, when they were just starting to form and grow.

“The era of the first black holes is not something that we could see, so it really became the big question: where did they come from? Dwarf galaxies may retain some memory of the black hole seeding scenario that was otherwise lost in time and space,” said Reines.

