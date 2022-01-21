‘I need surgery to get my life back’, says elderly man with giant hernia – 01/21/2022

With a giant inguinal hernia that started in the groin and reached the private parts, reaching up to the knee, the elderly JLA, 69, had to stop working, moving and started to live with pain, swelling and difficulty sleeping due to lesion measuring around 50 centimeters.

The former snack vendor, whose name will not be released to preserve it, lives in the community of Terreirão, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, west of Rio, told Live well who identified the problem ten years ago and did not seek medical attention due to the impossibility of stopping work.

At the time, he was self-employed and had stopped paying the INSS guides and, therefore, would not be entitled to remuneration in the event of removal from activities for medical reasons. As a result, the elderly person has seen, over the last few years, the hernia grow and reach the current size that, according to him, makes it impossible for him to live.

“My case is very serious, I can’t walk, it’s a sacrifice to get around. I need to treat it to be free again. This hernia appeared very small and at first I didn’t treat it, because I was afraid. I worked on my own and if I had surgery at that time , I wouldn’t have money to support myself. This got in my way a lot, because it grew and got worse and worse. At that time, I resumed the payment of the INSS, managed to retire and today I receive a minimum salary for retirement, but I live with the hernia that reached all this size.”

For three years, JLA has tried surgery at the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio. The elderly man was hospitalized twice for the operation, but was forced to leave the unit and return home.

The first time, in 2019, he was diagnosed with high blood pressure – which prevented surgery. In 2020, already in the hospital, he was diagnosed with covid-19 and the procedure was canceled again. JLA says that after the coronavirus diagnosis, the hernia increased even more in volume.

“After I got covid-19, the hernia grew a lot. I was worse, disabled, unable to walk, my wife bathed me in the wheelchair. I did physiotherapy and I walked again. Now, I feel a lot of pain, my feet and hands are very swollen, I have difficulty finding a sleeping position. I feel a lot of pain.”

Due to the injury, the former salesman stopped supplementing the family’s income by selling snacks — which he liked to do —, he stopped riding his bike and going to church. Today, he needs help going down stairs and traveling longer distances.

“I need to recover, I really need this surgery to get my life back.”

hospitalization difficulties

JLA’s family tries to schedule the third hospitalization of the elderly, but now finds it difficult even to carry out the exams that precede the surgery.

According to Carla Ferreira Silvério, stepdaughter of the former seller, the hospital said it could not perform the procedures and recommended that they be done in other units of the network. Of the five exams ordered, only two were scheduled with an interval of one month and in different parts of the city.

“He has a lot of difficulty walking. One of the exams was scheduled in Botafogo [na zona sul do Rio, a 34 km da residência do idoso], another was scheduled for a month from now. It is very complicated. The other times he did the tests at the hospital, now we can’t do it anymore.”

The tests requested are a pulmonary function test, spirometry —which is a test that allows you to evaluate the respiratory volumes of the lung—, abdominal computed tomography, chest X-ray and echocardiogram.

Carla fears that her hernia will rupture before being able to carry out all the procedures.

“She’s on her knee, the skin is very thin and looks like it’s about to break. We need help. He has trouble having a bowel movement, he can’t pee, and we can’t do these exams and surgery in private. He stopped walking , stopped his whole life”, lamented the stepdaughter.

What is inguinal hernia?

Inguinal hernia, like that of J.LA., is the distention of a loop of intestine through a hole that has formed in the abdominal wall of the groin. It is possible to notice the problem, even at the beginning, through a bump or bulge in the skin. The recommendation is that the patient seek medical attention as soon as possible to confirm the diagnosis. Treatment is surgical.

Sergio roll, coordinator of the Hernia Center at the Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz (SP), says that there are no drugs or non-surgical treatments. The more the hernia grows, the more complex the surgery will be. He also explains that specialists observe a predisposition of the patient to develop inguinal hernias.

“Usually, in the family of a patient with a hernia, there are others who also have it. There are factors that can anticipate the appearance of it or make it bigger, such as patients with obesity, difficulty urinating, who smoke or are diabetic and who use corticosteroids chronically ,” explains Roll.

Also according to the surgeon, the development of hernia is not preventable, but there is a way to minimize the risks through weight loss, quitting smoking, controlling diabetes, especially after the diagnosis is made.

When still small, these are simple and common surgeries. The problem affects more men and the risks occur when the hernia is at an advanced size and when there is a possibility of skin rupture and consequently the exit of fat and the intestinal loop.

“There is a risk of strangulation, which is when the bowel loop twists and tissue necrosis occurs. This is a major concern. The patient is inactive, unable to walk, is bedridden, then there is a chance of developing other health problems. Sometimes this content is so great that any injury necrotizes the skin and the straps come out even through these holes”, explains the surgeon. All cases are repairable. Each patient is evaluated individually.

Ricardo Cavalcanti, professor of surgery at Hospital Gaffrée Guinle (RJ), explains that the case of JLA is not frequent, but it is also not uncommon and happens when patients do not seek medical help. According to him, the hernia in the initial stage is not an emergency, but the specialist should be sought as soon as possible. The problem can appear in other parts of the body.

“A hernia is a fragility of the abdominal wall. It can be in the groin, in the navel, in various parts of the body and this fragility of the wall can make any internal organ go towards the skin. displacement of the intestine that is loose. What needs to be done in the surgery is to return the contents to the place of origin and reinforce the wall.”

What does the Health Department say?

Sought by the report, the SMS (Municipal Health Department) reported that the patient was referred for necessary tests so that the hernioplasty surgery can be scheduled and that the echocardiography exams transthoracic, available at Instituto Estadual de Cardiologia Aloysio de Castro, and spirometry, at Hospital Municipal Rocha Maia, are already scheduled.

“The Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital is an emergency unit, which attended to Mr. J. in episodes of crisis, but does not have the specialized tests that the patient needs”, the folder informed in a note.

The SMS also said that the health team accompanying the patient “will pay a visit to his home to verify the difficulties encountered in doing the exams and help him so that the procedures and surgery can be performed as soon as possible.”