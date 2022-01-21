‘I never imagined that I would enter’

The first “BBB: A Eliminação” (Multishow) was aired yesterday and has already given a lot to talk about. The program presented by Ana Clara and Bruno de Luca was attended by Mayra Cardi, wife of Arthur Aguiar, confirmed participant in the Camarote group of “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

The digital influencer – who was also one of the confined of the program, participating in the ninth edition, in 2009 – told the presenters that she did not imagine that her husband would enter the most watched house in Brazil.

“I never imagined that he would enter. Arthur never liked exposure, he never liked the idea of ​​having a reality show. He was always very closed with his things. He’s terrified of that! When he told me he was going to participate, I knew someone else. It’s been really nice to see his transformation, for being willing to undress”, he commented.

Mayra also commented on what it was like to participate in “Big Brother Brasil”, in the 2009 edition, and how the way of seeing the program has changed over the years.

“My God, it’s a good thing we get older and get better, right? My Lord!”, he joked. “How interesting, isn’t it? It was another time, where you just went in and lived. There wasn’t all this preparation out here, all this team. Today there is a whole structure of social network. The spotlight starts from when you enter until when you leave , in terms of your entire life, your entire professional area and everything else. And that also requires a lot! So, the work is from the beginning. In my time, you just went in and enjoyed it, it was really nice”, he concluded. The influencer also confirmed that she is running the hubby’s social media team.

Ana Clara asked how Mayra will feel when Arthur finally enters the house. He, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada tested positive for covid-19 and had to isolate themselves in a hotel. Mayra replied that she is calm and will not be jealous of him.

“Zero anguish, zero jealousy. I’m not that person! I’m a very calm person, very detached. I was happier than he was when he received the news. I made a scandal. I know how much this changes people’s lives. I am who I am thanks to “BBB”. So, I have a sense of proportion”, he explained. “In my time, it was infinitely smaller than it is now, so I’m aware of the power that this visibility is in every way. It’s a sensational game! It’s the most watched house in Brazil, the most thinking heads. Everything is incredible. It’s a great opportunity for you to be seen in your raw, whole form, who you are in life.”

Remembering that Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada will enter "Big Brother Brasil" today, at 1 pm