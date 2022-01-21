‘I think I’m going to die’, said Elza Soares this Thursday, according to a businessman

“I think I’m going to die,” said the singer. Elza Soares, this Thursday (20), shortly before his death, according to his manager, Pedro Loureiro.

+ Elza Soares dies, aged 91, of natural causes

+ Celebrities mourn Elza Soares’ death on social media: ‘It will be eternal’

+ Velório de Elza Soares will be open to the public at Theatro Municipal do Rio

In an interview with g1, he says that the singer recorded a DVD on January 17th and 18th, and that she went to physical therapy this Thursday.

“Woke up today and did physical therapy. Everything normal. We even noticed a slight tiredness in her, a more panting breath, but we think it was because of the physio”, said Loureiro.

According to the manager, after that moment the singer would have asked to rest and started to present the speech a little tangled, a fact that caught the attention of him and other family members of Elza. But the singer assured that she was fine. Some time later, he told his family: “I think I’m going to die”.

Also according to g1, Elza had her blood pressure and oxygenation checked, and they showed a small change. An ambulance was called, but about 40 minutes later, the singer changed her face and passed out.

“It was a peaceful death, without trauma, without reason. He died of natural causes. This, by the way, was a great fear of hers: having a painful death, due to illness. Today, she just hung up,” said the businessman.

The singer will be veiled this Friday (21), at Theatro Municipal. The ceremony begins closed to family and friends, from 8 am to 10 am, and from 10 am to 2 pm it will be open to the public.

Soon after the wake, an open car from the Fire Department will take the coffin down Avenida Atlântica, where the singer lived for many years, to the Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, in Sulacap, in the west of Rio.

In the VIP Chapel, friends and family will be able to say goodbye to the singer for another hour, between 3 pm and 4 pm, time when the burial is scheduled, in the Christ the Redeemer sector.

