‘I won’t lie’ · TV News

Naiara Azevedo took a bucket of cold water at BBB 22 this Friday morning (21). The singer was bragging about thinking she didn’t have bad breath, but got a reverse from Tiago Abravanel. “Yes, it does. I’m not going to lie,” he warned.

The conversation started with Bárbara Heck asking Silvio Santos’ grandson if he had breath. “It is,” he confirmed. The gaúcha got nervous, because she still hadn’t brushed her teeth because of the bathroom queue. “It’s the lottery line now,” joked Pedro Scooby.

“I don’t have it, I never wake up with breath,” said the countrywoman. “Yes, there is”, warned the actor and singer, leaving Naiara without reaction. “But my ex-husband never complained… I think whoever loves doesn’t feel it, right?”, she said, embarrassed.

“I love you and I feel. I love you, but I’m not going to lie,” Abravanel snapped. “It’s just that we get used to our own smell, that’s why we don’t feel it”, explained Jessilane Alves, who is a biology teacher.

“We don’t smell our own pee, but if you go into the bathroom after someone else has used it, you can smell their pee,” continued the biologist.

“But there’s no way. We sleep, we don’t eat anything, we don’t speak. When you open your mouth, lightning comes out right away”, joked Douglas Silva, normalizing bad morning breath.

