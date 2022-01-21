Iamspe denies adequate treatment for child with rare disease – News

With their son at risk of dying, diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation, the parents of the 4-year-old boy Enoque Miranda Arnoni, claim that they have suffered since August last year with the lack of adequate care from the Iamspe health plan (Instituto de Medical Assistance to State Public Servants) to the child, who does not receive the necessary assistance even after court orders to the health operator.

Enoch’s disease, known as Mckusick dysplasia, resulted in intestinal failure, which prevents him from absorbing nutrients and affects his growth and body weight. Since birth, the boy has had constant vomiting and diarrhea every day.

With his health already fragile and the failure of other feeding methods, he has to carry out a complex and expensive treatment at home: the parenteral diet, which nourishes the patient through a tube in the vein. In addition, Enoch will have to be accompanied daily by a nurse indefinitely.

In September last year, the child’s parents obtained a favorable injunction in court, which forced the Iamspe plan to transfer the patient to the Sabará Hospital, which specializes in intestinal failure, and pay for this treatment even in a unit that is not affiliated.

Enoque’s parents claim that Iamspe ignores the court order, while claiming that it is able to carry out the treatment on its premises.

“My son is unwell, he is hospitalized again. He is in the ICU because of clotting, because he has no absorption of nutrients. And Iamspe does not refer him to the Sabará Hospital because he does not want to pay. He is ‘drying up’, and the Hospital do Servidor is not doing anything,” says Enoque’s father, state school teacher Gustavo Rocha Alves Arnoni.

As Iamspe has not yet complied with the determination, Enoque’s parents filed another urgent action to block R$ 100 thousand from the health plan. Once again, the Justice of São Paulo was favorable to the treatment of Enoch paid by the assistance institute.

In a decision of December 27, Judge Mariana Parmezan Annibal, from the District of Osasco, cited a previous decision that determined the treatment of Enoque at the Sabará Hospital and stated that the Iamspe did not comply with the imposition.

“The injunctive relief was granted in September 2021 and to date there is no news of compliance with the measure, either through the availability of service in the accredited network, or at Hospital Sabará”, he said.

The lawyer for Enoque’s parents, Aline Pires da Silva, says that blocking the R$100,000, determined by the Court, “would be a way for Iamspe to comply with the sentence, since they have not been hospitalized until now. court order, will pay the value of the treatment in cash”, he says.

“Iamspe cannot determine which disease it will treat or not, it has an obligation to offer treatment for all diseases. In the case of Enoch, medical care is not being provided in full, putting the child’s life at risk”, says the lawyer.

In a note sent to R7 on Wednesday (19), the Iamspe stated that it is negotiating with the Hospital Sabará so that the boy undergoes a specialized consultation on site. See the full note:

This Wednesday (19), the Hospital do Servidor Público Estadual (HSPE) started negotiations with the Sabará Children’s Hospital so that patient EM A, 4 years old, with cartilage-hair hypoplasia with intestinal failure, undergo a specialized consultation. . Compliance with the court order also includes the registration of the child in the Intestinal Bankruptcy Group of the public network for the analysis of the need for a transplant via SUS.

The HSPE remains in contact with the family, offering hospital support, with permanent assistance to the child in all urgent, emergency, consultations and hospitalizations.

THE R7 questioned the state health department about the judicial determination and treatment, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article.