Ibovespa futures falls, following international exchanges; dollar advances

The Ibovespa futures fell early this Friday morning (21), with the futures contract maturing in February 2022 down 0.70%, at 109,020 points. The index follows the performance of international stock exchanges, which have a downward trend. In the last sessions, however, the benchmark of the Stock Exchange has been detached from the external markets, registering high, while Wall Street has fallen.

In the United States, futures decline as a whole, despite the fall in treasuries – that had been dictating the last trading sessions, with the security maturing in ten years retreating 4.6 basis points, to 1.788%, around 9 am. The Dow Jones was down 0.16%, the S&P 500 down 0.43% and the Nasdaq down 0.84%.

The performance of Netflix (NFLX34) stands out in the American trading session, which fell by more than 19% in the after market yesterday, after releasing a disappointing balance sheet, with subscriber growth slowing and dismal forecasts. “Netflix’s results pointing to a slowdown in growth added to the Federal Reserve’s expectations of monetary tightening and contributed to the deterioration of investor sentiment,” commented XP Investimentos in its report. morning call.

The sentiment of the American stock exchange ended up contaminating the main indices of the world. Europe also retreated, as well as the Asian indexes closed lower.

In the first region, the release of data in the United Kingdom also weighs on the performance of the stock exchanges, where consumer confidence had a reading of -19 in January, compared to -15 in December. Retail sales in the same country fell 3.7% month-on-month in December, down from a consensus of 0.6%, showing a less heated economy than expected.

The FTSE, London’s main index, fell 0.95%. Germany’s DAX is down 1.70% and France’s CAC 40 is down 1.69%. The STOXX 600, across the continent, retreated 1.54%.

In Asia, in turn, there was also an influence from the release of Japan’s inflation in December, which rose 0.5% on an annual basis, highlighting the high prices of raw materials and fuel costs. Automotive companies were the worst performers in the country, with losses of 2% for Toyota; 3.39% from Mazda and 3.73% from Mitsubishi. Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks also saw losses.

In Brazil, investors monitor fiscal issue

In the domestic market, the fiscal issue weighs heavily on the performance of Ibovespa Futuro. In addition to pressure from the civil service for an increase, the Federal Government’s initiative to reduce fuel and electricity prices has now entered the radar.

“In case of zero taxes, we estimate that the impact on annual inflation (IPCA) would be 0.89 percentage points. The tax impact can range from around R$70 billion to R$100 billion”, comments XP Investimentos.

Even today, the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro must sanction the 2022 Budget, which, until then, does not provide space for either of the two issues.

The yield curve, therefore, adding a slight correction in the last few days and a trading session marked by the expiration of options, rises en bloc. The DI maturing in January 2023 rose four basis points to 11.97%. The one for January 2025 rises 13 points to 11.26%. The one due in the first month of 2027 advances even more, with 15 points added, going to 11.30%. The DI for January 2029 also rose 15 basis points to 11.45%.

The future dollar advanced 0.54%, trading at R$5.463. The commercial rose 0.73%, to R$ 5.455 in the purchase and to R$ 5.456 in the sale.

