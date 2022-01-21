Ibovespa hits 3rd consecutive high, to highest level since October – Money Times

The main Brazilian stock index rose this Thursday, even losing steam at the end, closing at the highest level since October, again escaping the fall seen in New York.

The general rise in securities linked to economy internal, like retail, technology and services boosted the local index, which now has three consecutive increases.

big banks and companies of steel and mining were on the opposite side.

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 1.01% to 109,101.99 points, its highest close since Oct. The financial volume of the session was 32.6 billion reais.

At the high of the day, the index approached 110,000 points and reached 109,873.35, while the low was 108,014.50 points.

André Querne, partner at Rio Gestão, said growth stocks led the index’s performance, while commodity exporters and big banks, which were supporting the Ibovespa, closed sideways or down.

This appetite for risk, according to him, comes after pressure on shares linked to domestic consumption in recent months, which made them more attractive to investors.

In addition, he cited the pause in the rise in US government bond yields and some relief in the domestic fiscal scene, after pressure from civil servants for salary increases was less than expected.

“The market had an expectation of a stronger outage of servers on Tuesday… As it was not very strong, it reduced the risk”, he said, considering that investors remain with the agenda on the radar.

The day before, the president Jair Bolsonaro left open a readjustment only for public safety categories.

In Wall Street, major indices passed turned down at the end of the session, after rising on the intraday with investors looking for cheap bonds. The Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Treasuries yields settled after hitting two-year highs earlier in the week.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, while in China, stocks rose after cutting interest rates in the country to boost the economy.

highlights

Inter (BIDI11) soared 13.2%, extending gains from the day before, while BTG Pactual (BPAC11) rose 7.2%, the highest since February.

Méliuz (CASH3) jumped 8.3%.

B3 (B3SA3) soared 8.1%, the biggest daily increase since March 2020.

petz (PETZ3) soared 9.7%, the highest since the stock debuted on the stock exchange in 2020.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) increased by 5.4%, VIA (VIIA3) rose 5.25%, and American (AMER3) rose by 2.95%. The three extended gains from the day before.

Sum group (SUM3) increased by 9.2%.

espadrilles (ALPA4) broke five down sessions and rose 5.8%.

locate (RENT3) rose by 8.6% and united (LCAM3) gained 8.3%.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) fell by 0.8%, Bradesco (BBDC4) dropped 0.1% and Santander (SANB11) yielded 1.1%.

OK (VALE3) fell by 1.7% and Gerdau (GGBR4) fell 1.4%, even with the price of iron ore advancing, in the face of new monetary easing measures in China.

Petrobras (PETR4) rose 0.7%, while Petrorio (PRIOR3) increased 0.9% and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) fell by 1.6%.

The price of oil fell after several days of highs.

CVC (CVCB3) rose 10.5%, the highest since March 2021.

Blue (BLUE4) increased by 7.5% and Goal (GOOL4) had gains of 3.4%.

Jhsf (JHSF3) rose 4.4%, after an operational preview revealed a drop in contracted sales in the fourth quarter for development compared to the same period in 2020, while sales in malls rose.

Tent (TEND3) and Directional,(DIRR3) which are not on the Ibovespa, increased by 7.4% and 8.2%, respectively, also after preliminary operating figures.