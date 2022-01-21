Ibovespa hits 3rd straight high, to highest level since October By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market rose on Thursday and, even losing steam at the end, closed at the highest level since October, escaping the negative influence of New York.

The general increase in papers linked to the domestic economy, such as retail, technology and services, gave impetus to the index, which now adds up to three consecutive increases. Big banks and steel and mining companies took the opposite side.

The rose 1.01% to 109,101.99 points, its biggest close since Oct. 20. The financial volume of the session was 32.6 billion reais.

At the high of the day, the index approached 110,000 points and reached 109,873.35, while the low was 108,014.50 points.

André Querne, partner at Rio Gestão, said growth stocks led the index’s performance, while commodity exporters and big banks, which were supporting the Ibovespa, closed sideways or down.

This appetite for risk, according to him, comes after pressure on shares linked to domestic consumption in recent months, which made them more attractive to investors.

In addition, he cited the pause in the rise in US government bond yields and some relief in the domestic fiscal scene, after pressure from civil servants for salary increases was less than expected.

“The market had an expectation of a stronger outage of servers on Tuesday… As it was not very strong, it reduced the risk”, he said, considering that investors continue with the agenda on the radar.

The day before, President Jair Bolsonaro left open a readjustment only for public security categories.

On Wall Street, the main indexes turned lower towards the end of the session, after rising on the intraday with investors looking for cheap securities. The fell 1.3%. Treasuries yields settled after hitting two-year highs earlier in the week.

In Europe, the index rose 0.5%, while in China, stocks rose after cutting interest rates in the country to boost the economy.

highlights

Banco Inter Unit (SA:) soared 13.2%, extending gains from the day before, while BTG Unit (SA:) advanced 7.2%, the highest since February. Méliuz SA (SA:) jumped 8.3%.

B3 (SA:) soared 8.1%, the biggest one-day high since March 2020.

Petz (SA:) Soared 9.7%, the highest since the stock debuted in 2020.

Magalu (SA:) rose 5.4%, Via SA (SA:) rose 5.25%, and Americanas (SA:) rose 2.95%. The three extended gains from the day before. Grupo de Moda Soma (SA:) rose 9.2%. Alpargatas PN (SA:) interrupted five sessions of decline and rose 5.8%.

Localiza (SA:) rose 8.6% and Unidas (SA:) gained 8.3%.

Itau PN (SA:) was down 0.8%, Bradesco PN (SA:) was down 0.1% and Santander Unit (SA:) was down 1.1%.

Vale ON (SA:) dropped 1.7% and Gerdau PN (SA:) dropped 1.4%, even with the price of the increase, in the face of new monetary easing measures in China.

Petrobras PN (SA:) rose 0.7%, while Petro Rio SA (SA:) advanced 0.9% and 3R Petroleum (SA:) was down 1.6%. The price fell after several days of bullishness.

CVC (SA:) rose 10.5%, the highest since March 2021. AZUL PN (SA:) advanced 7.5% and Gol PN (SA:) gained 3.4%.

JHSF (SA:) rose 4.4%, after an operational preview revealed a drop in fourth-quarter pre-sales for development compared to the same period in 2020, while mall sales rose. Tenda (SA:) and Direcional (SA:), which are not listed on the Ibovespa, rose 7.4% and 8.2%, respectively, also after preliminary operating figures.

(By Andre Romani)