Ibovespa rises 1% closes above 109 thousand points; interest rates and dollar fall for the third day in a row

In the third consecutive day of relevant gains for the Ibovespa, the index closed above 109 thousand points, which had not happened since October last year. The combination that has given impetus to the Brazilian stock exchange throughout the week was repeated today: commodities high, interest rates and falling dollar.

consumer companies and techs, which has a greater need to raise funds, once again stood out among the highest increases in the index. “Investors have been much more excited, seeing interest rates falling and predicting a stronger economy than what the Central Bank’s Focus Report has shown,” says Alexandre Brito, partner and manager at Finacap Investimentos

João Beck, economist and partner at BRA, explains that in addition to the significant inflow of foreign flows in recent months, the flow of Brazilian institutional investors has reappeared, helping to boost the market.

“As one of the worst performing countries globally and trading at multiples around 8 times profit (less than half the US multiple) we are a natural candidate for a technical correction. It’s this same flow that helps bring down the dollar and DI contracts,” says Beck.

The Ibovespa closed at 109,101 points, up 1.01%. The volume traded on the day was R$ 32.1 billion. At the maximum of the day, the index reached close to 110 thousand, but cooled gains, with the worsening abroad.

biggest highs

Active Variation % Price R$) BIDI11 13.15556 25.46 CVCB3 10.46713 12.77 PETZ3 9.70808 16.16 SUM3 9.18919 12.12 RENT3 8.58576 54.13

biggest casualties

Active Variation % Price R$) CRFB3 -2.59309 14.65 SUZB3 -2.48989 60.31 GOAU4 -1.7341 11.9 VALE3 -1.70049 86.71 RRRP3 -1.59073 36.5

The dollar, on the other hand, closed lower for the third day in a row, falling 0.9%, at R$5.416 in purchases and R$5.417 in sales. At the low of the day, the American currency came to oscillate at the level of R$ 5.30.

Futures also had a third consecutive session of decline. The DI for January 2023 dropped 12 basis points, to 11.92%; contracts for January 2025 fell 17 basis points, 11.12%; and those for January 2027 were down 15 basis points, to 11.14%

Best way for BC to deal with growth is to attack inflation, says Campos Neto

In New York, the stock exchanges even rehearsed a recovery, reflecting company balance sheets, and rose for most of the day. However, gains zeroed and reversed sign in the last hour of trading.

American indices have struggled to find breath in the face of the expectation of the beginning of monetary tightening in the United States in March, with the advance of inflation.

