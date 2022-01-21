Impressions when driving the little French

The Renault Kwid 2023 hit the market with a proposal to be the first new car for many people.

Also frequently seen in rental fleets, the little Frenchman is one of the few players in a segment in crisis.

With prices starting at R$ 59,890, the Kwid 2023 adopted the look of the K-ZE in China, as well as the Indian Kwid.

The model focuses on the urban vocation to maintain its position in the market, but now with more emphasis on connectivity, security and energy efficiency.

Having an optical set with LED, 14-inch alloy wheels for the first time, a redone internal pattern and multimedia with an 8-inch screen, the Kwid 2023 had a good update.

To this was also added a digital panel, satellite control for media, Start&Stop, tire pressure sensor and more powerful engine, the Renault Kwid 2023 is now heading towards the next generation or update…

Renault Kwid 2023 – Visual impressions

At the launch event, we took the little Frenchman for a test drive. First, however, we took a look at Kwid 2023.

The look of the model, despite the tendency to separate the optical set, was interesting.

The new headlights look good in their lighting proposition, which we will only really see in the NA Review.

The bumper impresses with the advance of the front spoiler, as well as the more modern lines.

The alloy wheels are also presentable, but the 165/70 R14 tires focus on economy rather than driving comfort.

At the rear, the lights are still simple, with just a strip of LED to mark the change.

Inside, the Kwid 2023 remains extremely simple, with controls for the windows on the dashboard and the mirrors on the left side of it.

Right off the bat, the seats with a new pattern draw attention for their green tone, while the steering partially hides Logan and Sandero’s media command.

This helps a lot while driving. Multimedia, on the other hand, became very practical with Android Auto and CarPlay, a score for savings and maintenance recommendations.

The device also has a reverse camera. In addition, the design of the Kwid on the console is another highlight, as is the glove compartment with a large lid and good internal space, illuminated.

The side space is very small, as is the distance between the front and rear seats, squeezing who goes there. In the trunk, however, the space of 290 liters is a much larger compact hatch.

Renault Kwid 2023 – Impressions when driving

The Renault Kwid 2023 has a good urban proposal. With light electric steering, the tiny hatch has a good output with its 1.0 SCe engine, which now has 68 horsepower on gasoline and 71 horsepower on ethanol.

With torque of 9.4 kgfm in gasoline and 10 kgfm in ethanol, the Kwid 2023 starts well at traffic lights, with a good output ratio. We took steep climbs and the hatch climbs well in second gear.

Keeping the rotation around 2,000 rpm, the Kwid 2023 develops well in urban environments, with high suspension adjusted to withstand the bumps of potholes and depressions on Brazilian streets.

With thin tires, the steering is very light and practical in the city, helping to save money. However, once you hit the road, it becomes more susceptible to side winds and truck turbulence.

The reason is the focus is the city, so he is out of his habitat.

The transmission has soft clutches and has some precision, not being exactly the best in manual, but it doesn’t hurt.

In the case of brakes, the set is merely reasonable for its performance in the urban area.

Being quite light, the Kwid 2023 is well rolled out in traffic, being very agile and practical.

The changes in the engine were not so noticeable in the distance covered, but using ethanol, the little one had a good average of 12.9 km/l, higher than that of Inmetro, which is normal.

Using air conditioning on a very hot day, the Kwid 2023 didn’t complain with all the features turned on.

For its proposal of being a second car or first car of the family, in this case, it partially meets, due to the little internal space and very simplified finish, but there is nowhere to run.

Renault Kwid 2023 – Photo gallery