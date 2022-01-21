In a critical tone, the ‘father of the Playstation’ says that the metaverse is meaningless – Link

Kutaragi believes that all the equipment required to actually be in the metaverse are devices that isolate users even more from the real world.

While the metaverse has been buzzing with entrepreneurs and tech enthusiasts since Mark Zuckerberg popularized the term, for some people, the concept is nothing more than something very far away. For Ken Kutaragi, known as the ‘father of the Playstation’, the issue goes further: according to him, the metaverse has no meaning.

The ex-Sony employee’s statement goes against the frenzy that the metaverse has had in recent months. The executive argues that nothing should replace personal – and face-to-face – relationships, either now or in the future.

“Being in the real world is very important, but the metaverse is turning a semi-real experience into a virtual world. I don’t see the point in that,” Kutaragi said in an interview with the news agency. Bloomberg.

The concept of metaverse generally refers to shared virtual world environments that people can access via the internet. The term can refer to digital spaces made more realistic with the use of virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR).

But Kutaragi believes that all the equipment required to actually be in the metaverse are gimmicks that isolate users even more from the real world. Virtual and augmented reality glasses will be needed for an immersive experience in these virtual environments, in addition to control devices such as wristbands with a motion sensor, for example. This is one of the most discussed points regarding the trend — it’s still very expensive to be fully on board.

“Headphones isolate you from the real world and I can’t agree with that. These devices are just annoying,” he said. “Would you rather be an avatar rather than your true self? This isn’t much different from anonymous messaging sites.”

Despite Kutaragi’s stance, Sony has taken an important step towards preparing for an entry into the metaverse. During the 2022 Consume Electronics Show (CES), held in early January in Las Vegas (USA), the company announced the Playstation VR2, an evolution of a video game released in 2016.

The console should be launched later this year, focusing on games with virtual reality, using glasses and control devices in the hands – with the Sense Controllers, already present in Playstation 5 controls.