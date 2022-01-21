In MS, woman receives 300 calls a day after singer divulges cell phone

Gusttavo Lima inserted her phone number in the song “Bloqueado” and now, the owner wants compensation

Gusttavo Lima during the song’s release. (Photo: Reproduction Instagram)

Since December 17, 2021, the life of Alessandra Ribeiro Duarte, 33, has become hell in Fátima do Sul, 239 kilometers from Campo Grande. It started slowly, with some calls, but as Gusttavo Lima became successful with the song “Bloqueado”, the harassment exploded. “There are more than 300 calls a day”, says Alessandra.

It so happens that the countryman inserted her cell phone number in the lyrics of the song. The curious people from Mato Grosso do Sul soon began to test whether it was valid here and upset the owner. “In the beginning, there were few people, but with the song being successful, they don’t stop calling and texting”, complains the woman, who also wants the exclusion of the music video, today, with more than 35 million views on YouTube.

Last week, she sought out a lawyer and only agreed to give an interview on the condition that her image not be released. “I know it’s a big fight, but I won’t give up, he turned my life into hell”, he justifies.

Negotiation

In the song, when telling the story of a man in love who tries to contact an old love, Gusttavo says he was blocked and quotes the full number. “I had a longing like that, that the heart burns, 9… Look at me relapse again”

First, she says she tried to contact the singer’s production to have the lyrics changed. “But a woman answered me and kept teasing me, saying that the next day she would give me an answer. Finally, he told me to look for my rights. That’s what I did.”

According to Alessandra, Gusttavo’s advice asked her to change the number, but she does not give up, because she has had the phone for 7 years. “Everyone who knows me has that number, it’s not fair,” he argues.

Now, she wants to be compensated, but says that the “lawyer still hasn’t talked about values”.

For good or bad

And Alessandra is not alone. As several people have the same number throughout Brazil, only with a different area code, Gusttavo Lima can be sued by people from all Brazilian states. “I already know of a girl from São Paulo who is suffering the same way and went to court”, she says. In the case of São Paulo, the request is R$ 105 thousand for moral damages and also the exclusion of the video.

Provider of services for the city hall of Fátima do Sul and mother of two children, aged 5 and 10, the telephone is essential to routine, as in most people’s lives. “But now, I only answer those I already have registered contact with. Even so, the people send messages through whats even cursing me. They even asked for nudes”, he says.

Very upset with the harassment, Alessandra says that “I was never a fan and now, the impression I have of Gusttavo Lima has only worsened”.

Around the country, there are people who decided to take advantage of the publicity for a solidarity campaign and it was a hit on Instagram. In Ribeirão Preto, the number belongs to Carlos Henrique Faria, who responds to all messages sent by WhatsApp and directs them to the profile on social networks to collect food.

“I answered many calls and I ask them to go to my Instagram. So, this number is now destined for social projects. I’m allocating this positive result for charitable actions. I already have a lot of donations. Food, water, clothes, bed, There is one that is donating a truck, with diesel and a driver to take the donations”, Carlos told the Folha de São Paulo newspaper.