Income Tax: Revenue opens consultations on residual batch of refunds on Monday | Income tax

The residual lots are those of taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh of the IR, but later regularized the pending issues.

Queries can be made:

on the Revenue page on the internet;

via the app for tablets and smartphones.

all in all, 240,744 taxpayers will receive the refund on January 31, according to the Revenue. The amount to be paid amounts to R$ 281.9 million.

Of this total, R$ 96.66 million refer to taxpayers with priority in receiving the amounts (elderly, people with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and those whose main source of income is teaching).

In September, the Federal Revenue reported that almost 870 thousand taxpayers fell into the fine mesh of the 2021 Income Tax.

The Revenue reported the main reasons for retention in the network:

41.4%: omission of earnings subject to annual adjustment (declared holders and dependents);

30.9%: deductions from the calculation basis (main reason for deduction – medical expenses);

20.0%: discrepancies in the amount of IRRF between what appears in Dirf and what was declared by the individual;

7.7%: deductions from tax due, receipt of accrued income, and divergence of information on payment of carnê-leão and/or supplementary tax.

To find out if it is in the fine mesh, the taxpayer can access the “statement” of the Income Tax on the Federal Revenue website at the so-called e-CAC (Virtual Service Center).

To access the IR statement, it is necessary to use the access code generated on the Federal Revenue website itself, or a digital certificate issued by an authorized authority.

After verifying which inconsistencies were found by the Internal Revenue Service in the Income Tax return, the taxpayer can send a rectifying statement.